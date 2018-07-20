The statement read…”if there is anybody whose life story is zigzag, it is Chief Victor Umeh. The life story of Governor Okorocha is a straight forward one…” Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri The last has not been heard on the raging media war between Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha and Senator Victor Umeh. Umeh, the erstwhile All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) chairman, had alleged that the Imo governor’s life history is shrouded in abnormality. READ ALSO: I’ll expose Okorocha – Umeh Governor Okorocha, while responding to Umeh’s recent comment, through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, had maintained he is an honest man, contrary to Umeh’s claim that he is a fraudster. The statement read: “In the latest attack, he (Umeh) called Governor Okorocha a trickster and, also, threatened to expose him. Our quick response goes this way; if there is anybody whose life story is zigzag, it is Chief Victor Umeh. The life story of Governor Okorocha is a straight forward one, right from Jos Plateau State uphill now. He has never been associated with any shady deal. And his business and political life stories can be smoothly narrated without any gap, and are also known by most Nigerians.

“But, Chief Umeh cannot make a similar claim; let him publish his profile and let Governor Okorocha publish his own profile, and let’s see whose story will be disjointed, and who was nobody, until APGA came on board.” The statement claimed that Governor Okorocha by all consideration, has succeeded as a governor, following his monumental achievements in Imo, while Chief Umeh has allegedly failed as a Senator because he lacks all the capacities to fit into the Senate. “Chief Umeh did his youth service in 1985 in Port Harcourt; he should tell the world his story between 1985 and 2002, when he joined APGA. Let him tell his story and let that of Okorocha be told side by side.

“He threatened to expose Okorocha; he has continued to make that threat since 2014, when Governor Okorocha left APGA to join the merger that gave birth to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Chief Umeh should carry out his threat now or cover his face in shame. Who does not know the story of Rochas Okorocha in this country, including his business, politics and so on. Chief Umeh will continue to insult superior people, all in the name of APGA. His APGA could not produce even a councillor in any other South East state, except Anambra, which Ikemba Ojukwu made possible, until Rochas came and broke the jinx. And you may ask; is Imo the only state in the South East? Why can’t Chief Umeh produce another governor in the South East?”