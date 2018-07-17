– The Sun News
Latest
17th July 2018 - Zidane joins Juventus 
17th July 2018 - Wenger: Staying at Arsenal was a mistake
17th July 2018 - Giwa urges EFCC to probe NFF accounts 
17th July 2018 - FG directs investors to focus on rural areas
17th July 2018 - Military parades 7 more suspects over Plateau killings
17th July 2018 - Minister initiates peace moves on Ebonyi, C’ River land dispute
17th July 2018 - Model breastfeeds her daughter on the Sports Illustrated runway
17th July 2018 - Minister seeks policy to curb population growth
17th July 2018 - I’m still in PDP – Gov. Umahi
17th July 2018 - Don’t push me over defection, says Saraki
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Zidane joins Juventus 
Zinedane Zidane

Zidane joins Juventus 

— 17th July 2018

Zinedane Zidane has agreed a sensational return to Juventus – to work as a director.

Former Real Madrid manager Zidane is currently out of work after quitting the Bernabeu at the end of last season.

But he has agreed to join Juve’s technical staff and will work alongside Fabio Paratici as a director.

That is according to Spanish outlet Libertad Digital, who claim radio station El Primer Palo will divulge more details of the deal tonight.

Zidane’s supposed appointment at Juve comes just days after Cristiano Ronaldo signed for the club.

READ ALSO FG launches technical support programme for healthcare services

The manager and Ronaldo were part of the Real Madrid side that won a third consecutive Champions League crown in May.

The French manager was appointed Real boss in January 2016 and oversaw a period of European dominance at the Bernabeu.

Zidane quit in May, citing fatigue, and was replaced by Julen Lopetegui.

Zidane moving to Juventus is certain not a surprise, considering his history with the club.

The former midfielder was Juve’s for five years before he was sold to Real for a then-record transfer fee of €77.5m in 2001.

He left Juventus having won two Serie A titles but never clinched the Champions League with the Old Lady.

He was signed after Juve beat Ajax on penalties in the 1996 final and was on the losing side in both 1997 and 1998 as the Turn club

lost to Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid respectively.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG directs investors to focus on rural areas

— 17th July 2018

  Okwe Obi, Abuja The Federal Government has directed investors coming into the country to pay more attention to rural areas in order to trigger rapid development, adding that there is no amount of money invested in rural development was too much to accrue huge benefits. Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Heinekan…

  • SOLDIERS

    Military parades 7 more suspects over Plateau killings

    — 17th July 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Military Special Task Force (STF) in charge of internal security in Plateau state has paraded additional seven suspects in connection to the recent attacks in Barkin Ladi and Riyom Local Government Areas of the state. Acting Director, Defense Information from Defense Headquarters, Abuja, Brigadier General John Agie while parading the suspects at…

  • HOLIDAY

    Minister initiates peace moves on Ebonyi, C’ River land dispute

    — 17th July 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, has appealed to the warring communities Ebonyi and Cross River States to sheath their swords and embrace peace. He said that the federal government has launched investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the age-long fracas between them with a view to proffering…

  • Minister seeks policy to curb population growth

    — 17th July 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, has stressed the need for robust population management policies. Senator Udoma who was speaking at an interactive session at the ongoing Parliamentary Open Week, which kicked off at the National Assembly in Abuja on Monday, told the lawmakers that population management is one…

  • UMAHI

    I’m still in PDP – Gov. Umahi

    — 17th July 2018

    Says, ‘Buhari never asked him to decamp from PDP’ Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has described as ‘laughable and mischievous’ reports in the social media especially on facebook that he has covertly dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC). He said that although he has…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share