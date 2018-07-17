Zinedane Zidane has agreed a sensational return to Juventus – to work as a director.

Former Real Madrid manager Zidane is currently out of work after quitting the Bernabeu at the end of last season.

But he has agreed to join Juve’s technical staff and will work alongside Fabio Paratici as a director.

That is according to Spanish outlet Libertad Digital, who claim radio station El Primer Palo will divulge more details of the deal tonight.

Zidane’s supposed appointment at Juve comes just days after Cristiano Ronaldo signed for the club.

READ ALSO FG launches technical support programme for healthcare services

The manager and Ronaldo were part of the Real Madrid side that won a third consecutive Champions League crown in May.

The French manager was appointed Real boss in January 2016 and oversaw a period of European dominance at the Bernabeu.

Zidane quit in May, citing fatigue, and was replaced by Julen Lopetegui.

Zidane moving to Juventus is certain not a surprise, considering his history with the club.

The former midfielder was Juve’s for five years before he was sold to Real for a then-record transfer fee of €77.5m in 2001.

He left Juventus having won two Serie A titles but never clinched the Champions League with the Old Lady.

He was signed after Juve beat Ajax on penalties in the 1996 final and was on the losing side in both 1997 and 1998 as the Turn club

lost to Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid respectively.