Home / National / Zero Hunger’ll end Boko Haram –Obasanjo

Zero Hunger’ll end Boko Haram –Obasanjo

— 9th March 2018

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said only zero hunger would end Boko Haram insurgency and other violence in the North East.

Obasanjo,  who was in Maiduguri, Borno State, to attend the third edition of Zero Hunger Initiative, said, yesterday,  that poverty, hunger and social challenges were responsible for the conflict in the zone. He urged  states in the region to key into the programme to provide employment, fight poverty and other social vices.

“Only one out of 26 Boko Haram members arrested said he joined the group for his religious belief. The other 25 said they joined because of hunger, poverty and unemployment,” the former president said. He lauded Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, describing him as a strong leader with a strong faith. You’re a man of faith. Everybody is always worried about this place; but, you have always been saying come, no problem,” he said.

He said no state has the quality of agricultural equipment he saw in Borno, but expressed concern on the usage. “No state has the quality of equipment you have, but the only question is ‘how will you use the equipment for effective food  production’?,” he said.

Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh, represented  by a director in the ministry, Mr Obinachi Opara, said the initiator of the Zero Hunger, former President Obasanjo, drew the interest of other participating groups in the programme. He said the initiative was aimed at promoting sustainable agricultural production and fight hunger and poverty. Ogbe  said the initiative would ensure food production all year round to attain national food security.

  1. Benjamin Kish 9th March 2018 at 3:53 am
    Tell me any nation on earth that has ZERO HUNGER as envisaged by the zoo Islamic captured chimpanzee who called himself Obasanjp.
    The united States does not have it, the entire Europe does not have it Russia and Israel does not have it.
    If I may ask Obasanjo, what happened to his Operation feed the nation?
    Obasanjo was expected to have at least by now provides enough food to his so called Yoruba people with sufficient food supply through his hectares of land Ota farm where youth corpers were flugged for eating only a lump of garden egg due to hunger.
    This man should bury his face in SHAME.

