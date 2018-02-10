Zenith Principals’ Cup: Delta plans big for final stages

The government of Delta State is planning big towards creating a ‘super interesting atmosphere’ in the final stages of the Principals’ Cup football competition for all secondary schools in the state.

The developmental youth football competition is sponsored by Zenith Bank in conjunction with the government of Delta State.

Commissioner for Basic Secondary School, Chiedu Ebie, who is playing the overall supervisory role for the annual competition, has charged the organisers to make this edition better than the first one.

The organisers, Hideaplux Limited have been told to create a perfect enabling environment for the remaining eight teams in the competition.

CEO of Hideaplus Ltd, Tony Pemu, said the directive came from sport-loving governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, who has promised to be at the final billed for March 2.

Pemu said: “The commissioner (Ebie) brought the message of Governor Okowa to us at a meeting and we have increased the tempo to ensure the final eight teams enjoy the best of everything.

“The sponsors, Zenith Bank will also be involved more since we are already in the final stages. It will be a carnival of sort from this stage to the final.”

According to the fixtures, Marvel Secondary School will clash with Iwere College, Koko on February 20 at the Sapele Stadium.

On February 21, Obule Integrated schools and St. Paul’s College Ozoro will compete for honours at the Ughelli Stadium while on February 22, Comprehensive Secondary school and Boys Secondary school will lock horns at Agbor Stadium.

The final quarterfinal match will be decided on February 23 between Otokutu Secondary school and

Ogume Grammar School at the Oleh Stadium.

The semifinals will take place on February 26 and 27 at venues yet to be determined while the Third Place match is billed for February 28.