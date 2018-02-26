Zenith/Delta Principals’ Cup: Warri Stadium hosts s/final today

The first semifinal of the Zenith/Delta State Principals’ Cup for all Secondary Schools in the state will take place today at the Warri Township Stadium.

Marvel International School Ughelli will be up against Otokutu Secondary School, Otokutu in a match that promises to be explosive between the young lads.

To get to this stage, Marvel Secondary School defeated Iwere College Koko 2-0 in a highly entertaining encounter last week Tuesday. On the other hand, Otokutu Grammar School defeated Ogume Secondary School 1-0 courtesy of a 59th minute goal scored by Ekpan Oghenekaro.

In the second semifinal billed for Kwale Stadium on Tuesday (tomorrow), St Paul’s Secondary school, Ozoro will attempt to qualify for the final before their home crowd as they tackle Boys Secondary School, Obiaruku.

A 4th minute goal by Okpor Austin earned All Boys Grammar School a place in the last four with a victory over Comprehensive secondary school at the Agbor Township stadium on Thursday.

St. Paul picked a semis ticket the hard way via a penalty shootout as they defeated Obule Integrated schools 5-4 after full time ended 1-1.

The organisers Hideaplux limited will have their hands full as the competition gets to the final stages this week.

Head of the team, Tony Pemu, said this week would be crucial for the entire competition.

“We started well and we are trying to finish well with good organization, entertainment and perfect setting for all fans of the beautiful game,” Pemu said.

The final of the competition which kicked off on November 1, 2017 in Asaba is billed for the Ozoro Polytechnic Stadium on March 2 (Friday).