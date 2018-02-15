Zenith/Delta Principals’ Cup: Schools intensify training for q’finals

The schools taking part in the last eight stage of the Zenith Bank sponsored Principals Cup competition have intensified training for the matches slated for next week.

Head of the organizing team, Tony Pemu, told journalists on Wednesday that all the schools have their eyes on the final.

He added that the players were highly motivated that the number one citizen of the state, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, will be present for the final.

Pemu said: “The players are eager to make name for themselves by playing in the very final and of the eight teams only two will make it. The players are also anxious to meet Governor Okowa who has promised to be with us at the final.

“We are making all arrangements to ensure this edition is better than last one. The standard is higher already and we expect things to get even better as we go on.”

On February 20 at the Sapele Stadium, Marvel Secondary School will clash with Iwere College Koko while on February 21, Obule Integrated schools and St. Paul’s College Ozoro will compete for honours at the Ughelli Stadium. On February 22, Comprehensive Secondary school and Boys Secondary school will lock horns at Agbor Stadium.

The final quarterfinal match will be decided on February 23 between Otokutu Secondary school and Ogume Grammar School at the Oleh Stadium.

The semifinals will take place on February 26 and 27 at venues yet to be determined while the Third Place match is billed for February 28.

Already, the government of Delta State and the sponsors, Zenith Bank, have charged the organizing team, Hideaplux Limited, to double its efforts and create a perfect enabling environment for the remaining eight teams in the competition.