Zamfara plans installing suggestion boxes in Mosques to curb crimes

— 25th January 2018

Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Governor Abdul’Aziz  Yari Abubakar of Zamfara State has disclosed plans by the state government to place suggestion boxes in Mosques  to gather information as means of curbing crimes in the state.

Governor Yari said the suggestion boxes would erase fears in the minds of those who provide information to criminals, saying they would soon be known.

The governor made the disclosure in Goran-Namaye village in Maradun Local Government Area of the while sympathising with the victims of recent bandits attack in the village.

“The information provided in the suggestion boxes will be given to the security agencies for them to analyse and this I believe will go a long way in eradicating banditry in the state,” he said.

The governor, who was accompanied on the trip by heads of security agencies in the state, lamented that despite the commitments of the state government to improve security in the state, bandits were still terrorising communities in the state.

He said  it was very unfortunate, despite all the logistics being provided to security agencies in the state, that bandits are still killing the people.

He continued, “Attacks of bandits to our communities become daily activities. I give you one week to bring out the attackers of the communities,” he said.

The state government donates N1 million to each family of the deceased and N250,000  each to the injured persons.”

In his response, the member of House of Representatives, whose son is still with the abductors, Alhaji Yahaya Chado, commended  the  governor for the visit and measures taken by the state government to improve security in the area.

Earlier, the Emir of Maradun, Alhaji Garba Tambari, complained over shortage of security personnel in the area.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 25th January 2018 at 5:52 pm
    Almajiri practice has been Disbanded in this territory of the natives by the natives of this territory of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. If you are a father or a mother and your child is on the streets in the name of Almajiri, take him home now, if you fail, you will face full punishment of the law under the natives Disintegrated Republics. Fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives is over which must be erased in the ongoing Bloody Political War in Revolution War of the natives. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 25th January 2018 at 5:58 pm
    Every child of this territory of the natives must have adequate social securities etc. under Disintegrated Republics of the natives which must be defended with the Sword in the ongoing Bloody Political War in Revolution War of the natives to erase fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central. It is God given Liberation, it is God given Freedom under Disintegrated Republics of the natives. God Is With Us!!!

