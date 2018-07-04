Zamfara: Marafa, Yari fight over control of APC structure

Ismail Omipidan

As 2019 draws near, political activities in Zamfara State have heightened. Political parties, politicians and leaders are making habitual contact, consultations and networking to maintain relevance, and control with a view to leveraging on real, perceived and expectant opportunities.

Historically speaking, since 1999, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has never won the state. But it once had the fortune of governing it.

At the beginning of 2007, the state was retained by the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), the dominant party in the state since1999. Later that year, Zamfara, fell through the defection of the then governor, Alhaji Mahmuda Shinkafi to the PDP.

Ironically, Shinkafi’s, tenure, which ran from 2007 to 2011, was adjudged by many, as remarkable. He had assumed office with a passionate resolve to build infrastructure in the state, a thing that was allegedly neglected by his predecessor.

And he performed well within his first year in office so much so that his administration earned the sobriquet of “A Gani A Kasa”, meaning “project of reality, which we can see on ground.”

Going into the election in 2011 therefore, he was looking good to carry the day. But members of his party revolted against him due to imposition of candidates. One of those denied ticket at the time, and who eventually got sympathy votes from the electorate was Senator Kabiru Marafa, representing Zamfara central senatorial district.

The result was a massive rejection of the then ruling PDP. Even when the PDP was in control of the centre at the federal level, state and councils at the time in Zamfara, Zamfara central, Marafa’s senatorial district gave him(Marafa)203,0000 votes to defeat the incumbent senator that polled 93,000 votes.

Daily Sun recalls that the massive rejection of the PDP by Marafa’s senatorial district was what made Abdul Aziz Yari the governor of Zamfara State, in his first coming in 2011. That was how PDP lost the opportunity of winning the state it had the fortune of governing by default.

Ironically, the man who made the feat possible in 2011, is today in a fierce contest with the governor over the control of the structure of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state ahead of next year’s governorship contest. And unless the Adams Oshiomhole-led leadership walks its talks by looking into the matter with a view to resolving it, APC, investigations reveal, may as well bid farewell to Zamfara State in 2019.

The genesis of the crisis

Long before the APC’s congresses which culminated in its national convention on June 23, Marafa and Yari had been having a running battle over issue of governance in the state. Yari, will be completing his second term in 2019, but he wants to go to the senate. Marafa seems not have issues with that since they are not from the same senatorial district. Marafa wants to run for the governorship, but Yari seems to have issues with that.

As a matter of fact, one of Yari’s Special Advisers, Alhaji Salisu Isah at a press conference in Kaduna in February this year declared that “Yes we are going to kill him (Marafa) politically; we are going to bury his political ambition in 2019. He wants to be governor; he is not going to get it, even the senate he is not going to return.”

And the governor appears to have carried out his threat by allegedly shutting the door at Marafa and his supporters during the just concluded congresses of the state.

Daily Sun can authoritatively report that in most of the states, including Zamfara, congresses were conducted without recourse to the election guidelines as issued and released by the party’s national headquarters. This, it was further learnt was responsible for why the party had parallel congresses in more than half of the 36 states of the federation, including Zamfara.