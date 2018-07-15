Zamfara killings: It’s unfortunate we’ve Gov Yari in office – Senator Marafa

Fred Itua, Abuja

Senator Kabiru Marafa, who represents Zamfara Central in the Upper Legislative Chamber of the National Assembly is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), which is handling the second phase of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

In this exclusive interview with Sunday Sun, the lawmaker who is gunning for the governorship seat of Zamfara State, spoke on the crisis in All Progressives Congress (APC) and why aggrieved senators may defect if not pacified by the party. He also spoke on killings in Zamfara State, pointing out that nobody cares about the state, blaming this squarely on Governor Abdulazeez Yari. He also spoke on other salient national issues.

Recently, the Senate marked its three years in office. Within the period, it has passed over 200 bills which is the highest. On the flip side, people also feel that the current Senate has lost its integrity because of the prosecution of its leader and some of its members. What is your take on this?

I don’t think there is anything wrong about that. The constitution we operate in Nigeria says that everybody is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court. Just being picked doesn’t reduce the integrity of anybody, even if you’re taken to court. Let us wait for convictions if there are any. Accusations are simple. Anybody can be accused of anything. If people don’t like your face, they can accuse you. With the social media, it is even worse. From the corner of a village, people with Internet on their phones go on the social media and post bad things about high personalities. These things happen because there is no sense of censorship on what happens there. Things like that are dangerous for our society. I am glad that you said we have passed the highest number of bills. But the passage of bills are not the only yardstick you use to measure the performance of a legislature. The earlier we correct that the better for us. Everyday, you see newspapers claiming that after lawmakers collect huge sums of monies as salaries, that they don’t sponsor bills. It is very wrong. We should not turn the legislature into bill processing mills. This will push lawmakers to begin to amend laws that are already okay. It will be counterproductive. By and large, democracy is inherently turbulent anywhere in the world. There will always be turbulence here and there, but they are normal. Notwithstanding, we have done well. The public is yet to appreciate the good works we do as legislators. It’s like plenary, when our constituents watch the television and don’t see their lawmakers, they conclude that their senators are not working. They forget that plenary only constitutes less than 15 per cent of what we do as legislators.

The Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) which will handle the issue of host communities is currently being handled by a joint committee which you head. Can this piece of legislation be passed into law before the elections of next year?

I assure you that it will be passed into law before the elections. I can assure you that.

Is your committee under any pressure from local and international oil companies to water down the components of the bill?

To the best of my knowledge as chairman of the committee, nobody has approached me for anything like that. Whatever they have, they have made their case at the public hearing on the bill. But let me add that even if they approach us, it is not an issue. They are in business to make money. Anything that will reduce their profits, they will want to kick against it. But as a Nigerian, I will look out for my country. I will not compromise because of pressure. But I will disenfranchise the companies in such that they will leave the country. The bill has three components. We are looking at the Federal Government of Nigeria, the companies operating in Nigeria and host communities where these businesses are carried out. These three elements are very necessary. They are necessary to the well-being of the survival of the oil industry. If the Federal Government is cheated, Nigerians will be cheated too. On the other hand, if the oil companies are not encouraged, you will reduce our direct foreign investments that will come into the country. If you don’t reasonably make the host communities comfortable, you will have a hostile environment. This will jeopardise any investments that will come into the country. Aggrieved people from these communities will blow up the pipelines. These things will make the country bleed and affect our communities. The best thing to do is to be fair to them.