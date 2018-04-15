The Sun News
Latest
15th April 2018 - Zamfara killings: Bandits displace over 20 communities
15th April 2018 - Taraba killings: Soldiers arrest suspected masterminds of Fulani killers, others 
15th April 2018 - Russia 2018: Argentina can’t depend on Messi –Batistuta
15th April 2018 - CHAN Eagles get N3M largesse
15th April 2018 - Winnie Mandela: Footprints of an amazon
15th April 2018 - Zik Prize for Leadership Awards: A Special Project on Her Excellency, Chief Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano: Zik Prize: A double for the Obianos
15th April 2018 - Food security: NIRSAL, Syngenta collaborate to boost yield by 80%
15th April 2018 - Unity Schools: 80,000 write NECO entrance examination
15th April 2018 - PDP knocks presidency for allegedly insulting Nigerians
15th April 2018 - Randy lecturers have no business in academic environment
Home / National / Zamfara killings: Bandits displace over 20 communities
Zamfara killings

Zamfara killings: Bandits displace over 20 communities

— 15th April 2018

Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Following the recent attacks in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State, residents in over 20 communities in the area have fled their villages for fear of more attacks.

Speaking to newsmen at the emir’s palace in Anka, the Wazirin Anka, Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa described the attacks as unfortunate as majority of the villagers have fled their homes.

“Most of the communities have left their villages over fear of more attacks in the area and have become Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), taking refuge in primary schools and the Anka local council secretariat while some are now with their relatives in Anka town,” he said.

He said the Anka Emirate Council is working to ensure that the affected victims, majority of whom are women and children, settle down.

“We are appealing to federal government to provide more security for us to protect our lives and properties”, he said.

Also speaking while addressing the displaced persons, the Chairman of Anka Local Government Area, Alhaji Mustafa Gado lamented the attacks, describing it as callous and barbaric. Gado added that despite an earlier promise by the federal government that there would be air and land strikes against the bandits, “we are yet to see any air force flight in our airspace which may be why the bandits have continued to elude security operatives.”

The state Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Muhammad Danjari, who was also at the area to sympathise with the people, urged them to see the incident as a trial from God and charged them to continue to pray for peace and stability in the area, in the state and in Nigeria in general. 

Share

About author

Rapheal

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 15th April 2018 at 6:15 am
    Reply

    Sokoto has fallen- Slaughter the last enemy on your God given native land. Slaughter the last enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. on your God given native land. Slaughter the last enemy’s cow on your God given native land. Slaughter the criminal tout parading himself as sultan, Burn Down his palace etc. Slaughter anyone parading himself as emir, Burn Down their palaces etc. Do not move an inch backward on your God given native land. The enemy has lost the war- march on them to full conquest, erase the enemy on every inch of this natives territory. God given victory is the natives’ under the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. It is over for the dead fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. It is over for dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. It is over for the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Zamfara killings

Zamfara killings: Bandits displace over 20 communities

— 15th April 2018

Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau Following the recent attacks in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State, residents in over 20 communities in the area have fled their villages for fear of more attacks. Speaking to newsmen at the emir’s palace in Anka, the Wazirin Anka, Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa described the attacks as unfortunate as majority of…

  • killings

    Taraba killings: Soldiers arrest suspected masterminds of Fulani killers, others 

    — 15th April 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian army said soldiers on internal security operations in Taraba State have arrested two persons suspected to be the masterminds of recent attacks in that state. The suspects, Danasebe Gasama and one Danjuma a.k.a.  American, according to the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Texas Chukwu, are responsible for the killing of…

  • NIRSAL

    Food security: NIRSAL, Syngenta collaborate to boost yield by 80%

    — 15th April 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja The Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) Plc and Syngenta Agrochemical Company Limited, a seed production and crop protection company, at the weekend signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at boosting farmers’ yield by up to 80 per cent, in line with the Federal Government’s resolve to guarantee…

  • Unity Schools

    Unity Schools: 80,000 write NECO entrance examination

    — 15th April 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja  No fewer than 80, 000 candidates participated in the 2018 common entrance examination conducted simultaneously across Nigeria on Saturday by the National Examination Council (NECO). Federal Ministry of Education, last week, released 2018 enrollment early report, which placed Lagos state at the top of the registration table with 24,465 applications. Lagos was…

  • PDP

    PDP knocks presidency for allegedly insulting Nigerians

    — 15th April 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday berated the Presidency for allegedly insulting Nigerians, who criticised the failure of the Federal Government in the handling of insurgency and governance in the country.   The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it was shocking that rather than being…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share