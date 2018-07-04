Zamfara IDPs get relief materials from NEMA

Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has begun the distribution of food items, clothing and other materials to displaced persons from Zamfara State currently taking refuge in parts of the neighbouring Katsina State.

The Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) said to be over 3,500 fled their Zamfara homes, to Dansabau village, in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State, following the activities of bandits and cattle rustlers in their communities.

NEMA Director of Orientation, Kayode Fagbemi, said on Wednesday, at a press conference, in Katsina that, “These items are part of an initial intervention to the victims as additional relief materials will be made available as soon as NEMA makes further assessment of the situation.”

He listed the items to include food, mats, mosquito nets, clothing for children, women and other adults, plastic buckets, among others.

Fagbemi noted that NEMA had equally embarked on a separate assessment of the recent rainstorm which claimed lives of six persons in parts of Katsina State and damaged property estimated at over N2 billion by the Katsina State Government.