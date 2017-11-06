The Sun News
Latest
6th November 2017 - Zamfara govt. to fish out ghost workers, block salary leakages – HoS
6th November 2017 - Bagudu approves N145m corps members’ 25 months arrears
6th November 2017 - Oil hits highest levels since 2015 amid tightening
6th November 2017 - Belgium frees deposed Catalan leader pending trial
6th November 2017 - S. Korea imposes sanctions on 18 North Koreans
6th November 2017 - 60th National Council on Health summit begins in Ogun 
6th November 2017 - Australian PM to force lawmakers to declare citizenship
6th November 2017 - Indian police arrest cartoonist for caricature of politicians, officials
6th November 2017 - Katsina govt. inaugurates Local Peace c’ittees
6th November 2017 - Kebbi SON apprehends N9.15m smuggled sugar from Brazil 
Home / National / Zamfara govt. to fish out ghost workers, block salary leakages – HoS

Zamfara govt. to fish out ghost workers, block salary leakages – HoS

— 6th November 2017

From: Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Head of Service of Zamfara State, Alhaji Mujitaba Isah, has disclosed that the state government has put in place mechanism to fish out ghost workers and block all salary leakages.

This would be achieved, he said, by only recognising and collecting staff payment vouchers prepared by Directors of the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state.

Alh. Isah said the move became necessary to stop wanton waste of the state resources as the result of high number of ghost workers in the pay roll of the state government.

He made the disclosure at a media briefing at the end of the state Executive Council meeting in Gusau, assuring that the new measure will not in any way affect the work of the Staff Verification Committee earlier set up by the state government.

The Head of Service said henceforth the state government would only recognise and collect staff payment vouchers prepared by directors from the state’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies to pay monthly salaries.

“From the end of November, each director in all the MDAs would be expected to draw an authentic list of the staff under him which would then be verified by the responsible permanent secretary and submitted to the state Ministry of Finance for payment,” he said.

Isah added state government had met with the labour leaders and had arrived at far reaching decisions to improve government/workers relationships.

“The measure had become necessary in order to curtail the increasing number of ghost workers on the state’s payroll,” he said..

It will be recalled that the state government had earlier set up a Staff Verification Committee to fish out ghost workers and come up with a genuine staff list but the committee was yet to submit its report

The state workers have also been having battle with the state government over non payments of promotion, pension and other arrears which led to an indefinite strike action embarked by the workers about two months ago.

The strike was, however, conditionally suspended last month to give room for some elders of the state to find amicable resolution, part of which was the last Saturday meeting between the state government, the elders and the labour leaders.

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Zamfara govt. to fish out ghost workers, block salary leakages – HoS

— 6th November 2017

From: Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau. Head of Service of Zamfara State, Alhaji Mujitaba Isah, has disclosed that the state government has put in place mechanism to fish out ghost workers and block all salary leakages. This would be achieved, he said, by only recognising and collecting staff payment vouchers prepared by Directors of the Ministries,…

  • Bagudu approves N145m corps members’ 25 months arrears

    — 6th November 2017

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi  Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has approved  the sum of N145 million for settlement of 25 months arrears of outstanding corps members who had passed out in the state after their one year mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).      Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Ibrahim Augie, who confirmed…

  • Oil hits highest levels since 2015 amid tightening

    — 6th November 2017

    Oil prices hit their highest levels early on Monday as markets tightened, while Saudi Arabia’s crown prince cemented his power over the weekend through an anti-corruption crackdown that included high profile arrests. Brent futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, hit 62.44 dollars per barrel early on Monday, their highest level for years now. US…

  • 60th National Council on Health summit begins in Ogun 

    — 6th November 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The 60th National Council on Health is currently underway in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. The meeting which is the apex policy making body on health is scheduled to hold  from Monday to Thursday,  October 9. Secretary to the State Government, Taiwo Adeoluwa, had addressed newsmen of the readiness of the…

  • Katsina govt. inaugurates Local Peace c’ittees

    — 6th November 2017

    The Katsina State Dialogue and Amnesty Committee has inaugurated Peace  Committees across the 34 local government areas of the state. The state Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Hamza Borodo, disclosed this when the dialogue committee visited Daura Local Government Area on Monday. Borodo said the Dialogue and Amnesty Committee was under the chairmanship of the Secretary…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share