ZAMFARA

Zamfara Govt. commiserates with community over attacks

— 14th September 2018

NAN

The Zamfara government on Friday sent a five-man delegation to Badarawa Community in the Shinkafi Local Government Area of the state, to commiserate with the community on the latest bandit attacks in the town.

On Sept. 12, gunmen unleashed another deadly attack on Badarawa community, killing 11 people and wounding 24 others.

Zamafara has been at the receiving end of a ruinous banditry in recent times that has left 3,000 people dead and displaced thousands, according to the State Government.

The leader of the delegation, Alhaji Sanusi Rikiji, described the killing as unfortunate and disheartening.

“It is regrettable that Zamfara State, which was known to be one of the most peaceful states in the country is witnessing this kind of banditry.’’

Rikiji, who is also the Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, prayed for the repose of the souls of the dead.

READ ALSO Salvador urges supporters to register with APC

“We should embark on prayers. We should use our daily prayers and seek Allah’s intervention to end this security challenges.

“We should also assist security agencies with useful information and expose any suspicious person or movement among you,” he added.

The District Head of Badarawa Community, Alhaji Sirajo Ibrahim, thanked the State Government for the visit, pleading with the government to provide adequate security in the area.

The delegation comprised the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Abdullahi Shinkafi, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and Alhaji Bello Dankande, Chairman of the state assembly committee on finance and appropriation.

Others are Aliyu Ango-Kagara, Secretary of the state’s Damage Assessment and Relief Committee and Alhaji Ibrahim-Sulaiman Wamban-Anka.

The delegation also visited the injured at General Hospital Shinkafi and Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital in Gusau.

ZAMFARA

Zamfara Govt. commiserates with community over attacks

— 14th September 2018

NAN The Zamfara government on Friday sent a five-man delegation to Badarawa Community in the Shinkafi Local Government Area of the state, to commiserate with the community on the latest bandit attacks in the town. On Sept. 12, gunmen unleashed another deadly attack on Badarawa community, killing 11 people and wounding 24 others. Zamafara has…

