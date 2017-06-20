The Sun News
Home / National / Zamfara govt. approves recruitment of 56 midwives

Zamfara govt. approves recruitment of 56 midwives

20th June 2017

The Zamfara State Government has approved the immediate recruitment of 56 additional midwives as part of measures to address shortage of manpower in health facilities in the state.

Muhammad Adamu, Secretary, Hospitals Services Management Board, made the disclosure in Gusau on Tuesday at a training on Sustainable Health Financing organised by Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (MNCH2 ) Project.

According to him, the approval for the recruitment by Governor Abdula’ziz Yari is in response to various recommendations by stakeholders on the need to address shortage of health personnel in the state.

Adamu stressed that the additional staff would encourage access to healthcare services in rural communities.

“The board has started receiving applications for the recruitment after which the successful candidates will be posted to general hospitals especially outside the state capital.

“The recruitment of the midwives will facilitate improvement of the state health indices in the near future,’’ he said.

Mr Isah Ibrahim, Advocacy and Communication Coordinator, Save the Children International, said steps taken so far by the government would enhance access to health care services at the grassroots.

Ealier, the state team leader, MNCH2 Project, Mr Yusuf Lawal said the training was aimed at sensitising stakeholders on the implementation of Health Insurance Scheme. (NAN)

Latest

  • Science ministry releases 13 new high-yielding crop varieties

    — 20th June 2017

    The Federal Ministry of Science and Technology has released 13 high-yielding new crop varieties to boost agricultural productivity in the country. Chairman, National Varietal Release Committee (NVRC), Prof. Awoyemi Oladosu,  announced the release at the 25th meeting of NVRC at National Centre for Genetic Resources and Biotechnology (NACGRAB) in Ibadan. A statement by the Registrar…

    Share

  • Oyo Assembly laments spate of flooding in Ibadan

    — 20th June 2017

    From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan The Oyo State House of Assembly at Tuesday’s plenary, bemoaned flooding in some areas in Ibadan, the state capital. The Assembly then ordered the state’s Ministry of Environment, Oyo State Emergency Management Agency, OYSEMA and fire brigade to salvage the situation. The flood which wrecked havoc in some parts of Ibadan…

    Share

  • BREAKING: Obanikoro finally joins APC

    — 20th June 2017

    A former Minister of State for Defence and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Musiliu Obanikoro, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Obanikoro announced his defection at a press conference, in Lagos, on Tuesday. He was received by a former chieftain of the PDP, Lukman Ajose, who recently defected to the APC….

    Share

  • Global shortage of pilots could hinder airlines’ growth

    — 20th June 2017

    The worldwide commercial aviation industry would need an extra 255,000 pilots by 2027 to sustain its rapid growth according to a 10-year forecast published by training company CAE Inc. More than half of the required pilots have not yet begun training, the report adds, storing up potential problems as the industry braces for an increase…

    Share

