Zamfara govt. approves recruitment of 56 midwives

The Zamfara State Government has approved the immediate recruitment of 56 additional midwives as part of measures to address shortage of manpower in health facilities in the state.

Muhammad Adamu, Secretary, Hospitals Services Management Board, made the disclosure in Gusau on Tuesday at a training on Sustainable Health Financing organised by Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (MNCH2 ) Project.

According to him, the approval for the recruitment by Governor Abdula’ziz Yari is in response to various recommendations by stakeholders on the need to address shortage of health personnel in the state.

Adamu stressed that the additional staff would encourage access to healthcare services in rural communities.

“The board has started receiving applications for the recruitment after which the successful candidates will be posted to general hospitals especially outside the state capital.

“The recruitment of the midwives will facilitate improvement of the state health indices in the near future,’’ he said.

Mr Isah Ibrahim, Advocacy and Communication Coordinator, Save the Children International, said steps taken so far by the government would enhance access to health care services at the grassroots.

Ealier, the state team leader, MNCH2 Project, Mr Yusuf Lawal said the training was aimed at sensitising stakeholders on the implementation of Health Insurance Scheme. (NAN)