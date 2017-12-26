The Sun News
Home / National / Zamfara Emirate raises N91m to educate, empower indigent citizens

Zamfara Emirate raises N91m to educate, empower indigent citizens

— 26th December 2017

From: Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The Anka Emirate Foundation an Sociocultural association in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State has raised ove N91 million for the education and empowerment of the less privileged in the Emirate.

Speaking at the Fund raising ceremony, the Emir of Anka and Chairman Zamfara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmad, commended the people of the Emirate for their support and cooperation to the foundation and other activities of the Emirate.

The Emir observed that the killing of innocent people due to the security challenges turned women many to widows and children to orphans.

“We have to cooperate and work together to assist these children and widows for a better future”, he said.

Zamfara State governor, Abdul’Aziz Yari Abubakar represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Muttaka Rini, commended the Emirate for embarking on the fund raising which is aimed at rapid development of youths, vulnerable children and women.

 

 

