Zamfara: Dreaded armed bandit ‘Buharin Daji’ reportedly killed

Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusaud

Notorious and dreaded armed bandit in Zamfara state, Tsoho Buhari, also known as ‘Buharin Daji’, was reportedly killed Wednesday evening at Nakango village in Dansadau Emirate, Maru local government area of the state.

Nakango is a border town between Dansadau Emirate in Zamfara and Birnin Gwari local government area in Kaduna state.

A source in a telephone conversation with our correspondent said Buharin Daji was killed by some “repentant” armed bandits who attacked him and his gang members following his refusal to lay down his arms after peace talks with Zamfara state authorities.

According to the source, trouble began about a week ago when Buharin Daji’s gang rustled about 700 cattle, some belonging to the in-law of one of his former second in command, identified as ‘Jabe’, who confronted him.

Daji, it was said, refused to return the cattle to their owners.

The source said that Buharin Daji and about 8 members of his gang were killed during the ensuing onslaught.

As at the time of filling this report, details were sketchy and there is no official confirmation yet of Daji’s death.

A few days ago, Buharin Daji in a recorded phone conversation with a secretary of an Emir, threatened to make Zamfara worse than Borno should the state fail to release some of his gang members in its custody.