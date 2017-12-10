Zamfara dep. gov. to sponsor wedding of 100 ‘vulnerable couples’

From: Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Zamfara State deputy governor, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala Muhammad, has promised to sponsor the marriage ceremony of 100 vulnerable couples across the state.

Wakala said his decision to sponsor the wedding of the would-be couples was borne out of the desire to reduce number of widows and divorced women in the state.

The deputy governor made the disclosure Sunday evening at the at the graduation ceremony of 200 women trained on various empowerment skills.

He said already process has been put in place to ensure that the right category of people are selected as the beneficiaries.

“We noticed that many of them want to marry but they don’t have financial support to so.100 indigent males and 100 females would be selected across the 14 local government areas of the state and all what is needed for wedding will be provided by me,” he assures.