Zamfara dep. gov. rejects Yari’s anointed guber candidate

Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Zamfara State Deputy Governor, Mallam Ibrahim Wakkala Muhammad, has rejected Governor Abdul’Aziz Yari Abukabar’s nomination of Commissioner of Finance, Alhaji Mukthar Shehu Idris, as the governorship candidate for the 2019 election in the state, on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) .

Wakkala, who has been the deputy governor since 2011, told thousands of supporters, who welcomed him back to Gusau, the state capital, after picking his APC nomination form, in Abuja, that it was wrong and unacceptable for the governor to anoint Idris without consultation with APC stakeholders in the state.

He said he will not succumb to intimidation by the governor and his cohorts, adding that the will of the people is greater than the selfish interest of the governor.

“Nobody, not even Governor Yari or any of his self-seeking individuals, who don’t want progress for the state, can intimidate or stop me from taking part in the governorship primaries of the APC,” he said.

He assured that he remained a peace-loving person, while calling on party supporters and sympathisers to remain law-abiding and avoid anything capable of breaching the peace and unity of the state.