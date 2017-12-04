The Sun News
Zamfara budgets N130.7b for 2018

Zamfara budgets N130.7b for 2018

4th December 2017

From: Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Governor Abdul’Aziz Yari Abubakar of Zamfara State, on Monday, presented the 2018 proposed budget of N130 billion to the state House of Assembly.

Presenting the budget at the Assembly complex Gusau, Governor Yari said the 2018 proposed budget has an increase of N23 billion against the 2017 budget of N107billion.

He said out of N130 billion proposed 2018 estimates, the sum of N46 billion which represents 35.5 per cent, is earmarked for Recurrent expenditure; while the sum of N84 billion which represents 64.5perent, is for Capital expenditure.

“By the end of August, the 2017 Budget performance in both revenue and expenditure stood at 57.39%. This indicates that the sum of over N66.2 Billion was expended from January to August. Within the same period under review, the recurrent expenditure to the tune of over  N34.8 billion was carried out, while the capital expenditure to the tune of over N30.6 billion  was also carried out,” he said.

 

