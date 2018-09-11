– The Sun News
YARI

Zamfara APC crisis: Yari, Marafa to know fate Sept 14

— 11th September 2018

A Federal High Court in Abuja has summoned the All Progressives Congress (APC) faction loyal to Zamfara Governor, Abdul’Aziz Yari, to show cause why it should not recognise the Senator Kabir Garba Marafa faction as the duly-elected executive for the state chapter.

READ ALSO: 2019: Senator Marafa’s faction wants direct primaries in Zamfara

Marafa disclosed this to newsmen, shortly after he returned his governorship nomination form at the APC national secretariat, in Abuja, yesterday, where he urged party members and aspirants loyal to his camp to get set for direct primaries which will produce National Assembly, governorship, and House of Assembly candidates for the 2019 general election.

“We got news from our lawyers that the other faction in APC, in Zamfara state, is reeling out the names of their contestants; even before the primaries are conducted.

“We are not surprised; we congratulate them on that field of breaking the rules again.

“We are not surprised because we know that it is what they are going to do. On our own side, the news, just as I entered the secretariat, was that I received a phone call from my lawyers, Barr. Ogwu Onoja (SAN) and Co.

“I did report here, sometime ago, that we were in court; to challenge the congresses in the state; in the last two months. Our case was heard in Court 8 and the judge has summoned the Yari faction to appear before it, on Friday, September 14, to show cause why he should not grant our request that the Marafa faction is the duly-elected APC ward, local and state executive in Zamfara state…”

