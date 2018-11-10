“It has been said several times that APC doesn’t have candidates in Zambia State, since the party did not submit. If the courts ask us to go ahead and receive their names, we will certainly receive their names,” she said.

The lists, which are pasted outside the INEC state headquarters, Gusau shows the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), National Rescue Movement (NRM) among the over 20 parties whose candidates names appeared on the list.