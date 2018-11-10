The INEC national commissioner added that the APC in Zamfara did not submit any list to INEC because of the ongoing legal tussle.
Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau
The names of the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party in Zamfara State was conspicuously missing as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) displayed the list of governorship and State Assembly candidates in the state.
Speaking on the matter, the INEC National Commissioner in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states, Hajia Amina Zakari said the Commission is yet to receive any list of APC candidates in Zamfara State from the APC national headquarters.
Zakari, who was in the state to assess the ongoing display of voters claims and objectives list, said the APC in Zamfara State did not submit names of candidates as at the INEC deadline for submission of list.
The INEC national commissioner added that the APC in Zamfara did not submit any list to INEC because of the ongoing legal tussle.
“It has been said several times that APC doesn’t have candidates in Zambia State, since the party did not submit. If the courts ask us to go ahead and receive their names, we will certainly receive their names,” she said.
The lists, which are pasted outside the INEC state headquarters, Gusau shows the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), National Rescue Movement (NRM) among the over 20 parties whose candidates names appeared on the list.
