Nigeria’s 2018 FIFA World Cup opponent, Zambia, may be heading down a collision course with major football authorities and more trouble to the advantage of the Super Eagles.

The Chipolopolo are struggling to finalize the deal with former Bafana Bafana coach, Gordon Igesund as official confirmation of his appointment is still held up by the major financier of the Football Association of Zambia – the government.

But a bigger problem emerged this week when world governing body, FIFA, issued a statement citing interference with the statutes, which could lead to the Southern African nation and 2012 African champions suspended.

“ In addition, the Bureau of the Council decided to grant the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) an extension until 31 March 2017 to bring its statutes into line with FIFA and CAF requirements. Failure to do so will automatically result in the suspension of the FAZ,” FIFA stated in an official statement.

Nigeria is in group B of the 2018 FIFA World Cup third round qualifiers along with Zambia, Algeria and Cameroon.