…Zambia FA boss talks tough

BY JUDITH NWABIA

Zambia Football Association president Andrew Kamanga is positive his side will emerge victorious when they lock horns with the Super Eagles of Nigeria in their 2018 World Cup qualifier next month.

Kamanga said he is optimistic Chipolopolo’s ouster from next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon will not stop them from securing all three points against Nigeria.

Just like the Super Eagles, Zambia will not be in Gabon for the AFCON, but Kamanga believes that should not dampen their spirit ahead of next month’s qualifier.

“We can’t afford to do that,” he told Zambia Post.

“We can’t lose hope before the first game is played. The players have the belief, the coaches have the belief, why should we doubt?”

Kamanga went on to hail the work done so far by caretaker coach George Lwandamina.

“The current coach has done a good job thus far even at his club, so even if the new coach doesn’t come, it changes nothing. We have to prepare well, plan and that’s where we come in as an association, so, either way we have to be ready,” Kamanga said.

And on Zambia’s chances of picking the sole ticket for the 2018 World Cup, he added: “It’s an ambitious target after failing to qualify to the Africa Cup but we can qualify with hard work.”