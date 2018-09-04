– The Sun News
Latest
4th September 2018 - Zambia dismisses reports of Ebola outbreak in capital
4th September 2018 - Community rolls out plans for traditional festival
4th September 2018 - Enugu Assembly resumes plenary after one month recess
4th September 2018 - Nasarawa women pledge to support Akwashiki’s governorship ambition
4th September 2018 - Rivers Govt to revive abandoned Songhai farms- official
4th September 2018 - 23 Kwara lawmakers deny taking bribe to defect to PDP
4th September 2018 - Court remands 24-yr old motorcyclist over alleged criminal intimidation
4th September 2018 - UPDATED: Fani-Kayode still held at Force Headquarters
4th September 2018 - CVR: INEC registers 443, 000 new voters in Plateau
4th September 2018 - Plateau attacks: OPSH reinforces security measures
Home / World News / Zambia dismisses reports of Ebola outbreak in capital
zambia

Zambia dismisses reports of Ebola outbreak in capital

— 4th September 2018

NAN

Health authorities in Zambia on Tuesday dismissed reports that the country has recorded its first Ebola case.

Reports in some local media reported that the country recorded its first Ebola case on Monday following the admission of a 41-year-old patient at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital in Lusaka, capital city of Zambia.

But the Zambian minister said the patient, who was quarantined at the hospital has no Ebola but septicemia, a bacteria in the blood that often occurs with severe infections.

He said laboratory tests conducted on the patient have ruled out any Ebola virus, adding that there was no need for people to panic.

READ ALSO Enugu Assembly resumes plenary after one month recess

The Zambian minister told reporters during a press briefing that admission of the patient to the hospital was an indication of the country’s heightened surveillance system following the outbreak of the deadly disease in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

He said the government has increased surveillance measures in border areas with the DRC.

The minister said seven-member rapid surveillance teams have been set up in all districts bordering DRC.

“May I take this opportunity to inform the public that contrary to the news circulating in the social media there is no case of Ebola in Zambia,” he said.

“Everything is under control and there is no need to panic as government has taken all the necessary measures to ensure heightened prevention, preparedness and response activities against Ebola,” he added.

NAN reports that authorities in DRC said a new outbreak of the Ebola virus has killed 33 people in the east of the country.

Thirteen Ebola cases have been confirmed since the fresh outbreak was declared on August 1 in North Kivu province.

Containing an Ebola outbreak in a “war zone” in the Democratic Republic of Congo is among the most difficult challenges the World Health Organization has faced, a top WHO official said.

READ ALSO Nasarawa women pledge to support Akwashiki’s governorship ambition

In North Kivu, health workers will have to navigate their response among more than 100 armed groups, 20 of whom are “highly active,” WHO’s emergency response chief Peter Salama told reporters.

The outbreak in North Kivu in eastern DRC was declared a week after WHO and the Kinshasa government hailed the end of an earlier Ebola flareup in northwestern Equateur province, which killed 33 people.

As with the earlier outbreak,”vaccinations will be an integral part of the response,” the health ministry said Saturday.

The latest outbreak of the haemorrhagic virus is the 10th in the DRC since 1976, when it was discovered in the north of the country, then called Zaire, and named after a river nearby.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FESTIVAL

Community rolls out plans for traditional festival

— 4th September 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba In its avowed commitment to preserve its cultural heritage, the Issele-Uku Kingdom in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State has rolled out plans to celebrate the annual Ine Aho festival. Obi of the kingdom, Agbogidi Obi Nduka, told newsmen, on Tuesday, at a press briefing that various traditional events that…

  • enugu state

    Enugu Assembly resumes plenary after one month recess

    — 4th September 2018

    NAN The Enugu State House of Assembly on Tuesday resumed sitting after one month recess. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the assembly embarked on recess on Aug.2. The Speaker of the house, Mr Edward Ubosi, who welcomed all the house members, thanked them for their support and cooperation. “I thank each and…

  • Akwashiki

    Nasarawa women pledge to support Akwashiki’s governorship ambition

    — 4th September 2018

    NAN Women leaders and political groups on Tuesday pledged to support Sen. Patricia Akwashiki’s bid for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket to contest the Nasarawa State Governorship seat. The women, who spoke through Mrs. Stella Ogboshi, PDP Women Leader in the state, also promised to mobilise women across party divide to support one of…

  • Songhai

    Rivers Govt to revive abandoned Songhai farms- official

    — 4th September 2018

    NAN Mr Tammy Jaja, Centre Manager of the Rivers Government-owned Songhai Farms, says the state government has commenced plans to revive the abandoned farm through direct government policy initiatives. Jaja made the disclosure in Port Harcourt on Tuesday while reacting to the poor state of the farm which was established by former governor, Chibuike Amaechi….

  • 23

    23 Kwara lawmakers deny taking bribe to defect to PDP

    — 4th September 2018

    NAN All 23 members of the 24-member House of Assembly in Kwara, including the Speaker, have denied financial inducement for their recent defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The lawmakers are alleged to have each collected N15 million to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to PDP on Aug.1. But the 23 members,…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share