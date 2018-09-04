Zambia dismisses reports of Ebola outbreak in capital— 4th September 2018
NAN
Health authorities in Zambia on Tuesday dismissed reports that the country has recorded its first Ebola case.
Reports in some local media reported that the country recorded its first Ebola case on Monday following the admission of a 41-year-old patient at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital in Lusaka, capital city of Zambia.
But the Zambian minister said the patient, who was quarantined at the hospital has no Ebola but septicemia, a bacteria in the blood that often occurs with severe infections.
He said laboratory tests conducted on the patient have ruled out any Ebola virus, adding that there was no need for people to panic.
READ ALSO Enugu Assembly resumes plenary after one month recess
The Zambian minister told reporters during a press briefing that admission of the patient to the hospital was an indication of the country’s heightened surveillance system following the outbreak of the deadly disease in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
He said the government has increased surveillance measures in border areas with the DRC.
The minister said seven-member rapid surveillance teams have been set up in all districts bordering DRC.
“May I take this opportunity to inform the public that contrary to the news circulating in the social media there is no case of Ebola in Zambia,” he said.
“Everything is under control and there is no need to panic as government has taken all the necessary measures to ensure heightened prevention, preparedness and response activities against Ebola,” he added.
NAN reports that authorities in DRC said a new outbreak of the Ebola virus has killed 33 people in the east of the country.
Thirteen Ebola cases have been confirmed since the fresh outbreak was declared on August 1 in North Kivu province.
Containing an Ebola outbreak in a “war zone” in the Democratic Republic of Congo is among the most difficult challenges the World Health Organization has faced, a top WHO official said.
READ ALSO Nasarawa women pledge to support Akwashiki’s governorship ambition
In North Kivu, health workers will have to navigate their response among more than 100 armed groups, 20 of whom are “highly active,” WHO’s emergency response chief Peter Salama told reporters.
The outbreak in North Kivu in eastern DRC was declared a week after WHO and the Kinshasa government hailed the end of an earlier Ebola flareup in northwestern Equateur province, which killed 33 people.
As with the earlier outbreak,”vaccinations will be an integral part of the response,” the health ministry said Saturday.
The latest outbreak of the haemorrhagic virus is the 10th in the DRC since 1976, when it was discovered in the north of the country, then called Zaire, and named after a river nearby.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Ebola may be spreading undetected in Congo’s conflict zones – WHO14th August 2018
-
FIFA ban former African Player of Year Bwalya10th August 2018
-
DRC begins vaccination against latest Ebola outbreak – WHO9th August 2018
Latest
Community rolls out plans for traditional festival— 4th September 2018
Paul Osuyi, Asaba In its avowed commitment to preserve its cultural heritage, the Issele-Uku Kingdom in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State has rolled out plans to celebrate the annual Ine Aho festival. Obi of the kingdom, Agbogidi Obi Nduka, told newsmen, on Tuesday, at a press briefing that various traditional events that…
-
Enugu Assembly resumes plenary after one month recess— 4th September 2018
NAN The Enugu State House of Assembly on Tuesday resumed sitting after one month recess. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the assembly embarked on recess on Aug.2. The Speaker of the house, Mr Edward Ubosi, who welcomed all the house members, thanked them for their support and cooperation. “I thank each and…
-
Nasarawa women pledge to support Akwashiki’s governorship ambition— 4th September 2018
NAN Women leaders and political groups on Tuesday pledged to support Sen. Patricia Akwashiki’s bid for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket to contest the Nasarawa State Governorship seat. The women, who spoke through Mrs. Stella Ogboshi, PDP Women Leader in the state, also promised to mobilise women across party divide to support one of…
-
Rivers Govt to revive abandoned Songhai farms- official— 4th September 2018
NAN Mr Tammy Jaja, Centre Manager of the Rivers Government-owned Songhai Farms, says the state government has commenced plans to revive the abandoned farm through direct government policy initiatives. Jaja made the disclosure in Port Harcourt on Tuesday while reacting to the poor state of the farm which was established by former governor, Chibuike Amaechi….
-
23 Kwara lawmakers deny taking bribe to defect to PDP— 4th September 2018
NAN All 23 members of the 24-member House of Assembly in Kwara, including the Speaker, have denied financial inducement for their recent defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The lawmakers are alleged to have each collected N15 million to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to PDP on Aug.1. But the 23 members,…
-
Entertainment
Our goal to promote ankara, adire fabric in UK – Eribo-Ani— 4th September 2018
Christy Anyanwu Irene Eribo-Ani, who was crowned ‘Ebony Queen 1 of UK’ in 2016, recently became the brand ambassador for Ankara Meets Adire Festival (AMAF), an event taking place September 2 in London. She is a multiple award winner in skills empowerment and the CEO of Irensmart Limited and Irensmartconcept Charity. Eribo-Ani’s creativity and flair…
South-West Report
INCREDIBLE: 10 years of uninterrupted blackout— 30th August 2018
“This same senatorial district subjected to many years of uninterrupted darkness is the home of the Omotoso Nigeria Integrated Power Plant that is supposed to generate 530 mega watts. Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure These are hard and harsh times for residents in the six local governments that make up Ondo South Senatorial District. This is because…
-
Abuja Metro
Behold, Abuja’s new prostitution ring— 29th August 2018
The FCT has become the Nigerian “Italy” as some highly-connected ladies lure poverty-stricken girls from remote villages and towns for prostitution Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has become the Nigerian “Italy” as some highly-connected ladies now lure beautifully-endowed but poverty-stricken innocent girls from remote villages and towns for prostitution in the name…
Oriental News
KING OF CROPS: New Yam Festival lights up Igboland— 22nd August 2018
Yam is revered as the king of crops in Igboland. Usually planted between December and January, harvesting starts from August in some communities and lasts till December. Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Ndigbo are once again in festive mood with the advent of another season of new yam festival. In…
-
Features
Python Dance 3: Anxiety in South East— 2nd September 2018
The IPOB did not hide its feelings on the plan for another Python Dance in the Southeast as the group has already declared a total strike on September 14 ■ As Ndigbo reject new military exercise ■ Fear stems from previous operations, closeness to 2019 elections ■ Army gives reasons, says no going back on…
Literary Review
Alien herdsmen and the rest of us— 4th September 2018
Voices in a Choir, Bukar Usman,, Kalmidas Comminications, Kaduna, pp. 351 Henry Akubuiro Long live the book: this isn’t your everyday trite. Kings and queens are used to wishes of longevity, but it’s actually the book that deserves to live the longest. Throwaways books aren’t included, however. Only good books should live long, for on the…
-
Lifeline
Group tutors Nnokwa youths on education, new skills— 3rd September 2018
The scheme was open to all youths from Nnokwa town and beyond, targeted at enriching their knowledge and equipping them to overcome the challenges of life. Job Osazuwa Eminent indigenes of Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, on the platform of the Nnokwa Progress Union (NPU), Lagos branch, recently exposed youths, teenagers and…
Education Review
I never thought I’ll emerge UTME highest scorer – Israel Zakari— 28th August 2018
Israel’s mother, Mrs Jummai Zakari, a widow who works in a bank in Lagos, said she became a single mother 14 years ago Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Master Israel Zakari, the lad that scored the highest mark in the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) said he never thought he could achieve the feat. “I read…
-
TSWeekend
How Elizabeth Adoga became The Face of Prestige Nigeria— 31st August 2018
Pretty Elizabeth Adoga has emerged winner of this year’s edition of The Face of Prestige Nigeria held at Rockview Hotel, Apapa, Lagos on Saturday, August 25. Adoga clinched the coveted crown after a keen contest having trounced 10 other contestants. Speaking on her victory, she said: “I am excited I won. I knew I was…
Opinion
Mainstreaming health in 2019 political discourse— 3rd September 2018
The 2019 political discourse should be issue- based and bringing health into it is very fundamental because a healthy nation… Victor Oliver Abel In accordance with the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, health is a fundamental human right indispensable for the exercise of other human rights. Every human being is entitled to…
Columnists
-
So much for national interest— 3rd September 2018
National interest depends on who drives it, what drives it or drives the driver… Tony Iwuoma Many things make me to weep for and over Nigeria. Many times. I weep because Nigerians find it difficult to comprehend a matter as simple as not having a nation. It gets too much on my rickety heart when…
-
In search of political mentors (7): Here comes the non-politician— 3rd September 2018
Ladies and Gentlemen, please rise and give it up for former Governor of Akwa Ibom state: His Excellency, Arc. (Obong) Victor Attah, FNIA. God bless Nigeria! Michael Bush [Continued from last Monday] Your cacophonous affirmative chorus confirms that you want the unveiling now. That should come presently. Let’s tee off with what golfers call an…
-
Primary hurdles in party primaries— 3rd September 2018
It is 166 days to the 2019 General Elections. Going by INEC’s schedule of activities… the next main item on the agenda is party primaries. Andy Ezeani Nigeria’s democracy is on the cusp again. Not that it has ever departed thence. Virtually every day of Nigeria’s democracy since 1999 has been a critical juncture. The…
-
Theresa May, Nigeria and Africa!— 3rd September 2018
What Africa needs to do is to develop her human resource and technical capacities to rise up to the new global business frontiers. Eric Osagie She stopped over last week. Decked in a colourful jacket and smart pair of trousers, Theresa May, the British Prime Minister, exuded the pomp and power of Great Britain, our…
-
2019 presidential contenders and pretenders— 3rd September 2018
Top on the list of the PDP contenders is former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. The man has been mobilising and seeking support across the country. Casmir Igbokwe The tempo of political activities has heightened. More political parties have joined the fray. More intrigues have come to play. More importantly, sundry presidential aspirants have emerged. It…
-
The Mum who broke her son’s virginity— 1st September 2018
Pity her, a mum and her only son, her last born, discussing a sex issue! A lady told me her pains the day she was teaching sex matters to her son. Osondu Anyalechi In 1948, my first year in school, our teacher asked us, how babies were born. I had no idea and nobody in…
-
Being A Dad: How to build strong father-son relationship— 1st September 2018
Get involved in father-son activities. Fathers and sons can have quality time by developing interests in same things. Kate Halim Father-son relationships can be complex. Fathers and sons with widely different interests can find it hard to relate to one another. Sometimes dads and sons feel competitive against one another. Their male tendencies to not…
-
What if she hands you condom before sex?— 1st September 2018
When a lady insists you use a condom and even goes ahead to provide one when you have none, she limits her chances of risking her life having abortions Amaka Nicholas You meet a girl, you ask her out and she agrees. On your first, second or even third date, there is kissing and necking. You…
-
Between Buhari’s supporters and other Nigerians— 1st September 2018
This is not an attempt to tar and feather all of the president’s men and supporters as dumb and extremists, which will be an unfair characterization. Clem Aguiyi In recent times I’ve met fellow countrymen, who are very disillusioned about our broken politics and political process to the extent that even if the ballot boxes and…
-
My son mistakes ‘defection’ for ‘defecation’— 1st September 2018
“Daddy, I am not talking of exam or INEC, jo.” It is then it occurred to me that my son and I are speaking different languages. “Ok, I now understand” Chika Abanobi “Daddy, I want to defect.’ That was the statement I heard from Junior before I interjected with the question: “to which of the…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply