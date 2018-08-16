Wilfried Zaha has penned a new five-year contract at Crystal Palace worth £130,000 per week, making him the highest-paid player at the club.

It comes after Palace staved off strong interest from both Tottenham and Chelsea, who couldn’t stump up the £70million it would have taken to prise him away from Selhurst Park.

But amid the furore surrounding his future, Zaha has repeatedly reaffirmed his commitment to Palace and has been rewarded with a bumper new deal.

‘I just wanted to get it over and done with so I can focus on the season,’ Zaha said after signing the new deal. ‘I’m buzzing I managed to get it sorted.

‘I’ve always had faith in the team and the players who have come in have made us even stronger and it’s nice to start off with a win.’

He then took to Twitter to write: ‘South London and proud. Very happy to sign a new contract with @CPFC.’