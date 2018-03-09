Zach Orji, Paul Obazele honoured as Helping Hands rewards members

All roads led to Golden Tulip, Festac, Lagos recently, as Helping Hands International rewarded its deserving members with cars and cash prizes as well as honoured Nollywood icons like Zach Orji, Ngozi Orji and Paul Obazele including music star, Jennifer Eliogu with Legendary Awards.

The event had in attendance members from other African countries such as Kenya, Burkina Faso and Cameroun. According to the chairman, Mr. Obitex, the awardees were honoured in appreciation of their contributions to the society in their different capacities.

“This is in line with the policies of the firm. Helping Hands International has always been in the forefront of creating wealth in the society, through its many empowerment programmes,” he stressed.

The highpoints of the event include entertainment by the children, performance by sensational musician, African China, presentation of cars and cash prizes and appreciation by recipients of Legendary Awards.

The event climaxed with members cruising their cars in the premises of the hotel and cash recipients taking pictures with their plaque cheques.