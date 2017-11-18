The Sun News
Home / Entertainment / Yvonne Nelson’s baby daddy scandal gets messier

Yvonne Nelson’s baby daddy scandal gets messier

— 18th November 2017

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson who recently gave birth to a baby girl is facing a messy scandal, after the Nigerian wife of her baby daddy spilled all their shenanigans on social media.

Keela Harrison, a fashion model,  accused Ms Nelson of snatching her British husband, a photographer, Jamie Harrison , and having a baby for him, regardless of the fact that they are still legally married.

The estranged wife claimed she introduced Yvonne Nelson to Jamie, adding that the Ghanaian actress had wanted to purchase slimming tea from them, but it wasn’t long before Jamie and Nelson kicked off their relationship.

Ms Harrison also added that Yvonne can’t marry Jamie yet, because he is still legally married to her.

“That’s the real reason they can’t get married. Jamie is still legally married to me and bankrupt,” she added.

Meanwhile, while speaking with WOW Magazine, the actress who just clocked 32, noted that she is not the traditional girl, and does not really believe in the idea of marriage because all she wants is a man who can give her true happiness.

“Marriage nowadays is just ceremony and a huge wedding,” Nelson told WOW, adding, “The whole marriage thing, that name is just so scary.”

