Yusuf Buhari to be discharged soon – Presidency

JulianaTaiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has disclosed that Yusuf Buhari, who was was involved in a motorbike accident that resulted in head injury and broken limp, will soon be discharged.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said, Yusuf, who was admitted into Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja, on December 26, 2017, has improved remarkably and he is ready to be discharged.

The Presidency said the cheery news contained in a statement released, by the Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr Felix Ogedegbe, Friday.

Ogedegbe said Yusuf’s speedy recovery was as a result of answer to prayers and to the world-class early care he received.

He clarified that contrary to reports, only one person was involved in this incident. “No one else required treatment for this incident or its aftermath. Yusuf’s friend was not involved in the accident and did not sustain any injuries whatsoever.”

Ogedegbe also denied that the Wife of the President, was at any time treated for shock and she was not admitted into Cedarcrest at any time. He added that, at no point were other in-patients and out-patients denied access to the hospital.”

The statement is reproduced below.