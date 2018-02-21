Yusuf Buhari alive – Presidency denies death rumour

NAN

Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie has debunked rumours claiming that President Muhammadu Buhari’s only son, Yusuf, was dead.

Yusuf was involved in a bike accident on Tuesday December 26,2017 .

After he was treated at CedaCrest Hospital, in Abuja, the president’s son was reportedly flown to Germany for further treatment. Onochie described as fake news reports about Yusuf’s death.

She tweeted: “The news making the rounds regarding Yusuf Buhari, son of Pres. Buhari & Aisha Buhari, is Fake.

“He is very alive, to their shame.”

The rumour began on the number one Nigerian online platform,Nairaland with a story credited to a Mohammed Ogundele. The fake news was published on 20 February. (Source of the Fake News. All the links have now been removed and the story deleted.

Lauretta Onochie’s tweet late last night apparently shut down the story: