It was another opportunity to dissect the factors that wreak unending crises upon the university system in the country. And some eggheads were on hand to proffer a few solutions to the challenges bedevilling the nation’s education sector.

The event was the sixth convocation and conferment of honorary and postgraduate degrees of the Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu, Osun State. Oduduwa University was licensed in 2009 by the Federal Government to run as a private institution.

Among those honoured with honorary degrees at the event was a legal luminary and philanthropist, Malam Yusuf Ali (SAN). He was conferred with a honorary doctorate degree in Public Administration.

Honoured alongside Ali was another senior lawyer, Olusola Oyeyemi. Oyeyemi is the son of a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Oyeyemi.

Indeed, the challenges afflicting Nigeria’s university system are varied and miscellaneous. Issues of inadequate funding, corruption, inadequacies in the facilities for teaching, learning and research, cultism and many others have beset the nation’s public universities for many years. Yet, no solution seems in sight. Even the state and federal governments admit that there are challenges with the quality and quantity of academic staff, including professors. Many Nigerians insist that the various governments have also failed in their duties. At the moment, teaching and research in the nation’s public universities have been suspended, as the strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has paralysed academic activities on the various campuses.

At the Oduduwa University on Wednesday last week, Yusuf Ali, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) proffered some workable solutions to the myriad of challenges facing the country’s education system.

He recalled that formal education actually began as a private endeavour, noting that

it was much later that different forms of governments were instituted. That was when states decided to take interest in the education of their citizens, he noted.

He spoke further: “As time went on, it became evident that governments alone could not provide education for all citizens, and private persons and other groups started to set up educational institutions. The acknowledged best universities in the world today, the likes of Cambridge, Harvard, Oxford and so on, were products of such efforts.”

Ali called on the Federal Government to encourage the establishment of more private universities in the country. In his words, it had become evident that private universities might actually be the entities that would produce forefront intellectuals in science and technology, as well as in other disciplines.

The senior lawyer and philanthropist contended that private universities should be encouraged to maintain the educational standard for which they have been known Ali’s philanthropic activities across Nigeria have been well documented. His Yusuf Ali Foundation, a charity organisation that he founded, recently gave scholarships worth N2.088 million to 50 students of Ibadan Boys High School, his alma mater.