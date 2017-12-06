The Sun News
Latest
6th December 2017 - Google introduces app to reduce high mobile data usage
6th December 2017 - Yuletide: How to avoid long queues at ATM points
6th December 2017 - 9mobile offers roaming customers double freebies
6th December 2017 - Ghana connects to Nigeria’s Internet Exchange Point
6th December 2017 - 267,000 Nigerian riders actively utilise our app – Uber
6th December 2017 - Ekweremadu partners Italian firm, begins vocational institute in Enugu
6th December 2017 - Joy at UNTH as foreign, local doctors carry out open heart surgeries
6th December 2017 - New dawn for female teachers in Enugu
6th December 2017 - Igwe Obike prepares for maiden Ofala festival
6th December 2017 - Igbo women insist on 35 per cent affirmation
Home / Business / Yuletide: How to avoid long queues at ATM points

Yuletide: How to avoid long queues at ATM points

— 6th December 2017

By Olabisi Olaleye        [email protected] 08094000013, 08111813040

Long queues of customers have always characterised the Yuletide in the last couple of years. While banks and automated teller machines (ATM) have always been bombarded by thousands of users, waiting to deposit or withdraw cash is just as hectic.

Even before the Yuletide, bank customers in Nigeria have often been subjected to unpleasantly long queues across the country.

The surge of everyone trying to withdraw cash at once usually causes discomfort to users and the machines become overworked, and the vicinity of ATMs becomes a magnet for robbers and pickpockets.

However, there are tips to follow to avoid being caught off-guard this Yuletide.

It is always best to withdraw at once money that could last more than a week, instead of going daily to cash money.

Try and use more of online channels to purchase goods and products needed instead of handling cash.

It is always best to get to any ATM point early enough as most efficient IT departments in banks load cash from 8am daily. And during this period, most banks may load just two out of five ATMs.

Always transfer money to a particular card instead of using more than two cards at the sametime on the dispensing machine, it causes impatience for others on the queue.

Except when in dire need, always use your bank’s ATMs for withdrawals because once it’s not the issuing bank, the ATMs are configured now to dispense N10,000 and you can imagine how many N10,000 comprise a N120,000 withdrawal, which would also cause agitation for others on the queue.

Remember that banks also deduct N65 for every transaction involving a seocnd bank’s ATM card as against the CBN’s directive of deducting it once after the third transaction.

When confused about the ATM functionality, rather than waste time fiddling with it, try and call the bank’s security personnel to help out.

Never attempt to count money after receiving money at the ATM because, aside wasting the time of others still on the queue, it also attracts unscrupulous, crooked people.

Don’t waste time by checking your balance after withdrawal because alert would be sent to your mobile thereafter.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Google introduces app to reduce high mobile data usage

— 6th December 2017

Google has unveiled Datally, an Android app that helps smartphone users understand, control and save mobile data. Datally works on all smartphones running Android 5.0 (Lollipop) and higher, and is available for download on the  Google Play Store  globally. Speaking at the launch of Datally in Lagos, Google Nigeria’s country director, Mrs. Juliet Ehimuan-Chiazor, said,…

  • Yuletide: How to avoid long queues at ATM points

    — 6th December 2017

    By Olabisi Olaleye        [email protected] 08094000013, 08111813040 Long queues of customers have always characterised the Yuletide in the last couple of years. While banks and automated teller machines (ATM) have always been bombarded by thousands of users, waiting to deposit or withdraw cash is just as hectic. Even before the Yuletide, bank customers…

  • 9mobile offers roaming customers double freebies

    — 6th December 2017

    Christmas is starting early this year as 9mobile, foremost Nigerian telecommunications company, has launched double roaming offers to enable its customers stay connected with family, friends and business partners in the UAE and 10 other destinations across the globe this Yuletide.  From December 1, 2017, to January 31, 2017, subscribers on the 9mobile network would…

  • Ghana connects to Nigeria’s Internet Exchange Point

    — 6th December 2017

    Stories by Olabisi Olaleye GHANA’s Internet Exchange Point has connected to Nigeria’s Internet Exchange Point (IXPN) to route traffic locally within the region.    While this process is on a reciprocal partnership basis, the move is expected to enhance the chances of Nigeria becoming the regional hub for Internet content in the region and the…

  • 267,000 Nigerian riders actively utilise our app – Uber

    — 6th December 2017

    Stories by Olabisi Olaleye   While reiterating its commitment in creating economic opportunities for Nigerians through technology, Uber, through its West Africa region’s general manager, Lola Kassim, has disclosed that Uber has 267,000 riders who actively use the app, and 7,000 driver-partners. Speaking during a media chat tagged “Meet and Greet Lola” in Lagos at…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share