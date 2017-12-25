Yuletide: Gombe monarch holds unity durbar

From: Ali Abare, Gombe

The Mai Kaltungo, HRH Sale Muhammad Umar has organised a unity durbar tagged ‘Pan-Mana’ as part of activities marking the yuletide aimed at fostering unity and peace among his people.

The durbar, which held on Sunday at the paramount ruler’s palace in Kaltungo had in attendance, HRH Mohammadu Nuhu Sanusi, the Emir of Dutse, the capital of Jigawa State as well as prominent sons and daughters of the emirate.

The Mai Kaltungo said the event was organized in order to bring the people together with a view to ensuring peaceful co-existence as well as to share in the joy of the season together.

While welcoming his subjects back to Kaltungo to celebrate both Christmas and New Year, he urged them to imbibe the spirit of sharing and to live in peace with each other.

The emir, who was accompanied by well-attired children aged from 12 years numbering over a hundred, disclosed that the palace ensured adequate grooming of children from the community through the provision of conducive libraries equipped with computers.

“We have the museum and we have all these facilities there just for children and people to know how to operate. At the palace, we have such center with two computers and many textbooks that are highly advanced for both secondary schools and starters in education,” he said.

He added that some of the books made available to the children were shipped from the United States, having being donated by children homes.

“The Pan-Mana is an occasion for all of us to come together for peace and unity and to share our common heritage,” the Mai Kaltungo said.

Speaking at the event, the Emir of Dutse, HRH Muhammadu Nuhu Sanusi, who was the royal father of the day, commended the people for the prevailing peace in the area, urging them to continue to support the Mai Kaltungo in sustaining the peace.

A tumultuous crowd turned out to witness the durbar, with spectators thrilled by horse riders.