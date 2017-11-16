The Sun News
16th November 2017 - Yuletide: FCT police raid hotels, pubs, uncompleted buildings, others at Apo
Yuletide: FCT police raid hotels, pubs, uncompleted buildings, others at Apo

— 16th November 2017

…Urges night clubs, hotels to close shop 12 midnight

From: Molly Kilete, Abuja

As the Christmas celebrations draws near, men of the Apo Divisional police headquarters have embarked on a raid of hotels, pubs, night clubs, uncompleted buildings and other red spots for criminals in the area.

This is even as the police have warned operators of hotels, gardens, night clubs and other relaxation spots, to close their business on or before 12 midnight or have themselves to blame.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Yahaya Jelani Jega, who made this known in an interview with Daily Sun, said this has become necessary to reduce the crime rate that is usually committed during these periods.

The DPO said the Division took the decision because it has been discovered that most criminals spend a good part of their nights drinking and smoking in these places from where they usually takeoff for their illegal.

He also said that any person caught wandering about and cannot identify him or herself properly after 12 midnight within Apo area, and its environs, would be arrested and charged to court for wandering, even as he called on all law abiding residents to go about their lawful businesses without fear of being attacked.

Aside raiding of hotels and uncompleted buildings, Jega said his men had also embarked on raiding of overhead and pedestrian bridges where criminals have turned to their new operational bases to rob innocent persons of their monies and other valuables.

To ensure a crime-free Apo, Jega said the police had embarked on more patrols in the area and established more nipping points and placed its men on virtually all the junctions in the area.

He, therefore, called on residents of the community to be more security conscious and watchful of their neighbors to know what they do, when they usually go to work, when they come back and the kind of visitors they receive and report any suspicious movement.

