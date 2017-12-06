Yuletide: Daredevil criminals invade Abuja

• Car snatching, ‘one chance’, robbery on the rise

By FRED ITUA

In June 2017, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released some shocking statistics. According to the agency, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Nigeria’s former capital city, Lagos State reported a total of 58,566 crime cases in 2016.

According to the bureau, the FCT and Lagos State reported highest crime cases, while Katsina and Abia States had the lowest percentage share of total cases reported in 2016. The bureau said FCT reported 13,181 crime cases, while Lagos State reported 45, 385 crime cases.

The cases were in categories, as offence against persons, offence against property, offence against lawful authority and offence against local Acts.

A breakdown of crime cases showed that FCT reported 2,984 cases of offence against persons, 9,350 cases against property, 843 cases lawful authority and only four cases against local Acts.

The report further noted that offence against persons were those against human beings such as murder, manslaughter, infanticide, concealment of birth, rape and other physical abuses.

Offences against properties were also regarded as those against human belongings. Examples are properties of any kind like stealing, receiving stolen properties, obtaining property by false pretence, robbery, burglary and house breaking.

Offences against lawful authority is any crime committed against any establishment of the law. For instance, failure to pay taxes to the appropriate authorities.

When NBS releases its findings next year, 2017 may go down in history as the ‘year of the holocaust’ in Abuja. From Kuje to Kubwa, Bwari to Nyanya, Maitama to Gwarinpa, Garki to Gudu, the story is the same. Residents are worried about the rising crime rate in Abuja.

While some residents are quick to dismiss these fears since they are not direct victims, those who have fallen prey are worried that the yuletide season may further escalate the problem.

Some of the major crimes threatening the peace of Abuja include ‘one chance’, day-light robberies, car theft, handbag snatching among others.

For instance, two suspected members of a ‘one chance’ syndicate narrowly escaped being lynched by a mob along Abuja-Zuba expressway in September.

According to eyewitnesses, the suspects who were three had carried their victim from Gwarinpa in a car with registration number TFA 170 AA around 8.30am and were heading towards Zuba when the incident happened.

The victim bargained the fare for the trip with the driver immediately he entered the vehicle, but since they could not reach an agreement, he requested that he should be dropped off.

“As soon as he alighted from the car around Dutse Alhaji junction, he checked his pocket and noticed that his money had disappeared, one of the eyewitnesses narrated.

The victim quickly flagged down a commercial motorcyclist who gave a hot chase to the vehicle. He was joined by other motorcyclists as they kept raising alarm while pursuing the suspects.

It was learnt that they later intercepted the suspects while approaching Kubwa second gate. The mob descended on two of them. One of them reportedly escaped.

The suspects were almost lynched but for the quick intervention of some policemen, who whisked the suspects away.

Within the same period, the Kubwa police division arrested a suspected bag snatcher at Phase 3 junction. The suspect, Emmanuel Oche, of Tipper Garage, Abuja was said to have snatched the bag from a woman, simply identified as Achoja, who was waiting to board a vehicle at the junction.

Robbers in the FCT have also devised a new tactic. Passengers of public taxis are the biggest hit right now. These robbers pose as taxi drivers and go for passengers on lonely routes. While they pose as innocent drivers, other members of the gang usually hide in the boot of the car. Once the passengers settles in, the members sneak out behind the passenger’s seat and point a gun at the passenger.

With the aid of the driver, who is also a member, these robbers strip the passenger of his or her belongings and push him or her out of the moving car. Those who are lucky sustain serious injuries. Others who are not, die in the process. Findings showed that females are the worst hit.

For car owners, living Abuja is also becoming a nightmare. Last week, a journalist with one of the television stations lost his Toyota Camry to thieves.

The victim who hails from Edo State said he left his car at the popular Eagle Square Park to attend to an official assignment. He said upon his return, he did not find his car. Security agents who were around the vicinity when the theft happened, also feigned ignorance. As at the time of filing in this report, the car was yet to be recovered.

During the week also, a lady lost her Toyota Corolla. The car was snatched at a new shopping mall, along Lugbe-Airport Road. The car is yet to be recovered too by security agents.

Last month, a couple were lucky to have escaped unhurt, around Games Village in Abuja, when car thieves made an attempt to snatch their Toyota Camry. The daredevil robbers gave the couple a chase, until police officers who were on patrol intervened.

Kidnapping is also on the rise in Abuja. Uncompleted and abandoned buildings have become safe havens in the territory. The FCT Administration has repeatedly claimed that over 500 uncompleted houses have been identified within Abuja metropolis. They have repeatedly vowed to ensure that the owners complete them or they will face demolition.

More than four years after the claims were made, the administration is yet to move a muscle. Kidnapped victims, who have recounted their ugly experiences, always claim that they were kept in uncompleted buildings, with neighbours.

The Minister of FCT, Muhammad Bello, at a media briefing last year, said he was aware of the dangers posed by uncompleted buildings in Abuja. He had also promised that names of owners of the uncompleted buildings will be published. One year after, the administration is yet to fulfill its promise.

Worried by the rising crime rate, FCT Police Command has advised residents on how to avoid car theft and other forms of attacks within the territory.

Spokesman of the Command, Anjuguri Manzah warned that it is determined to take necessary action to stem the tide of the menace.

“The Command is going to embark on vigorous stop and search along the highways as such members of the public are hereby advised to always have proof of ownership of their cars in their possession to avoid police embarrassment.”

The Command then offered the following tips to safeguard people’s vehicles from being stolen easily. “Car owners should install trackers, alarm and other anti-theft devices in their cars. Owners should lock their cars with either pedal or steering lock.

“Cars should be parked at well-lit area, especially at night. Keep your vehicle locked at all times, even while driving. When parked, keys should not be left in the car. All the windows and sunroof should be closed.

“Valuables such as briefcases, hand bags, etc should not be kept in public view. Do not leave your original particulars in your car. Car owners should learn to memorise their vehicle numbers, colour any other vital detail that will aid in identification.

“Car owners should not park their cars in a position which the car can be easily moved. Drivers should endeavour to leave their glass wind up and apply central door lock, especially when driving in areas poorly lit.

“Do not stop to offer lift to strangers, especially at isolated places. Commercial drivers should be vigilant when carrying passengers at night. As a driver, when you are not comfortable with your passenger drive to the nearest police stop and search point and lodge your complaint. Motorcycle operators should be vigilant and avoid isolated areas at night,” the Police spokesman cautioned.