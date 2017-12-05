The Sun News
Latest
5th December 2017 - Yuletide: Be vigilant, celebrate moderately, Lagos CP urges residents
5th December 2017 - Atiku visits Wadata House PDP secretariat
5th December 2017 - BREAKING: Kebbi justice commissioner resigns
5th December 2017 - JUST IN: Yobe gov. proposes N92.2b for 2018
5th December 2017 - Fuel queues resurface in Abuja
5th December 2017 - Strike: UNILAG postpones candidates’ screening
5th December 2017 - BREAKING: NNPC GMD, Baru cuts short London trip as fuel queues return
5th December 2017 - Jerusalem status a red line for Muslims – Erdogan
5th December 2017 - Don canvasses autonomy for tax collectors
5th December 2017 - Philippine police return to deadly drug war – Spokesman
Home / National / Yuletide: Be vigilant, celebrate moderately, Lagos CP urges residents

Yuletide: Be vigilant, celebrate moderately, Lagos CP urges residents

— 5th December 2017

…Assures of maximum security

The Lagos State Acting Commissioner of Police, Mr. Imohimi Edgal, on Tuesday, assured residents and visitors of utmost safety amid tight security across the length and breadth of the State during the yuletide season.

The police commissioner, in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Mr. Chike Godwin Oti, particularly urged residents to be vigilant and celebrate moderately during the festive period, just as he restated that additional batches of arms police officers would be deployed throughout volatile areas in the State to ensure safety.

He also warned that the command would not tolerate lawlessness or any act that may conflict with peaceful conduct that the State is known for.

According to Oti, “The CP commends the support from the State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode as well as the cooperation that the police has been receiving so far from other security agencies including the Neighbourhood Safety Corps.

“The CP also expressed satisfaction with the cooperation that the command has been receiving from both the State Government and corporate and religious institutions especially during the organisation of major outdoor functions like The Experience concert and the Lagos Street Carnival which successes underscored the capacity of security, traffic management and emergency rescue operative machinery in the State and the commendable model of social and religious tolerance in the state. ”

While assuring of maximum security during the One Lagos Fiesta and other events slated throughout December across the State, Edgal said it was important for the people to be vigilant, celebrate moderately and pass on useful tips to security agencies.

He also said that all emergency numbers will be fully operational and solicited the cooperation of the citizens in ensuring a safe and crime-free December in Lagos State.

The CP, at the last monthly Security Council Meeting chaired by Governor Ambode assured that adequate security measures have been put in place for residents and visitors to experience a peaceful yuletide season.

Already, Edgal said arrangements had been made to increase police presence across the State especially in areas experiencing traffic congestion due to ongoing construction in various parts of the State.

He added that due to influx of people into the State during the festive period, there is likely to be criminal elements who may want to take undue advantage of such to perpetrate crime, but that efforts have been made to nip such incidents in the bud.

He also threatened that any resident who sell, distribute or use industrial fireworks would be arrested and charged to court, saying that the ban on such is still very much in force.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Yuletide: Be vigilant, celebrate moderately, Lagos CP urges residents

— 5th December 2017

…Assures of maximum security The Lagos State Acting Commissioner of Police, Mr. Imohimi Edgal, on Tuesday, assured residents and visitors of utmost safety amid tight security across the length and breadth of the State during the yuletide season. The police commissioner, in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Mr….

  • Atiku visits Wadata House PDP secretariat

    — 5th December 2017

    From: Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, visited the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Secretariat, Wadata House, in Abuja. This is Atiku’s first visit to the PDP secretariat after he rejoined the opposition, last Sunday. Atiku , who arrived Wadata House,  at about 11.58a.m  was received by members of the National…

  • BREAKING: Kebbi justice commissioner resigns

    — 5th December 2017

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi Unconfirmed report reaching Daily Sun indicates that Kebbi State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Barr. Rukkayat Tanko Ayuba, has resigned from office. It was gathered that Barr. Ayuba resigned over her suspension from the office by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagugu. Details… Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can…

  • JUST IN: Yobe gov. proposes N92.2b for 2018

    — 5th December 2017

    Governor Ibrahim Geidam. Ibrahim Geidam of Yobe State, on Tuesday, presented a budget proposal of N92.2 billion for the 2018 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly. Details later… Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here! Financial…

  • Fuel queues resurface in Abuja

    — 5th December 2017

    From: Fred Ezeh, Abuja Long fuel queues have resurfaced at major fuel stations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, signalling the commencement of another round fuel scarcity. This horrible experience was coming few weeks to commencement of Christmas and new year celebration. The devastating experience left motorists and commuters in Abuja more frustrated than…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share