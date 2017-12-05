Yuletide: Be vigilant, celebrate moderately, Lagos CP urges residents

…Assures of maximum security

The Lagos State Acting Commissioner of Police, Mr. Imohimi Edgal, on Tuesday, assured residents and visitors of utmost safety amid tight security across the length and breadth of the State during the yuletide season.

The police commissioner, in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Mr. Chike Godwin Oti, particularly urged residents to be vigilant and celebrate moderately during the festive period, just as he restated that additional batches of arms police officers would be deployed throughout volatile areas in the State to ensure safety.

He also warned that the command would not tolerate lawlessness or any act that may conflict with peaceful conduct that the State is known for.

According to Oti, “The CP commends the support from the State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode as well as the cooperation that the police has been receiving so far from other security agencies including the Neighbourhood Safety Corps.

“The CP also expressed satisfaction with the cooperation that the command has been receiving from both the State Government and corporate and religious institutions especially during the organisation of major outdoor functions like The Experience concert and the Lagos Street Carnival which successes underscored the capacity of security, traffic management and emergency rescue operative machinery in the State and the commendable model of social and religious tolerance in the state. ”

While assuring of maximum security during the One Lagos Fiesta and other events slated throughout December across the State, Edgal said it was important for the people to be vigilant, celebrate moderately and pass on useful tips to security agencies.

He also said that all emergency numbers will be fully operational and solicited the cooperation of the citizens in ensuring a safe and crime-free December in Lagos State.

The CP, at the last monthly Security Council Meeting chaired by Governor Ambode assured that adequate security measures have been put in place for residents and visitors to experience a peaceful yuletide season.

Already, Edgal said arrangements had been made to increase police presence across the State especially in areas experiencing traffic congestion due to ongoing construction in various parts of the State.

He added that due to influx of people into the State during the festive period, there is likely to be criminal elements who may want to take undue advantage of such to perpetrate crime, but that efforts have been made to nip such incidents in the bud.

He also threatened that any resident who sell, distribute or use industrial fireworks would be arrested and charged to court, saying that the ban on such is still very much in force.