The Sun News
Latest
14th April 2018 - Youths unemployment: Lawmaker seeks urgent govt’s intervention
14th April 2018 - Research institute trains farmers on horticultural practices in Ebonyi
14th April 2018 - Buhari to Chibok parents: Your daughters won’t be abandoned, forgotten
14th April 2018 - Why LG autonomy is imperative, by Saraki
14th April 2018 - Ayade warns judges against perversion of justice
14th April 2018 - Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director, is dead at 86
14th April 2018 - US, UK & France launch ‘precision strikes’ in Syria
14th April 2018 - Writers celebrate seven years of rare literary grant
14th April 2018 - Death toll in Taraba attack rises to 51
14th April 2018 - Police disperse Shiite protesters with tear gas, arrest activist
Home / National / Youths unemployment: Lawmaker seeks urgent govt’s intervention
UNEMPLOYMENT Youths

Youths unemployment: Lawmaker seeks urgent govt’s intervention

— 14th April 2018

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

The Senator representing Ebonyi North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Sen. (Dr) Sam Egwu, has called on governments at all levels to develop and execute workable master plans that would help to reduce the increasing rate of youth unemployment in the country.

Egwu, who was the former governor of the state, warned that the rapid unemployment growth in the country may pose serious security and social problems for the nation if unchecked.

The lawmaker gave the warning at the closing ceremony held at Pastoral Centre, Abakaliki, the state capital, for the beneficiaries of Industrial Trust Fund training for unemployed youths in the state.

Egwu, represented by his aide, Mr Fidelis Nwibo, however appealed to the beneficiaries of the training to put whatever they learnt to good use in order to contribute their quarter to tackling unemployment in the country.

The youths, numbering 60 were trained in several craft areas especially on tailoring and weaving, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), and tiling among others.

They were trained for three weeks in different satellite centres spread across the state and were later given starter parks and some undisclosed amount of money to start up their own businesses.

In her speech, the Area Manager of ITF, Enugu Area Office, Mrs Nneka Nonyelum, said that programme was targeted at equipping the youths with relevant skills for self-reliance.

She said that the target was to reduce the number of youth unemployment and of course boost productivity which would in turn impact positively on the society. She explained that although the programme was their packaging, it was powered by the lawmaker, Egwu.

“In addition to the skills they acquired, each trainee received a starter pack and stipend from the ITF to assist them in the transportation”, she said.

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

UNEMPLOYMENT Youths

Youths unemployment: Lawmaker seeks urgent govt’s intervention

— 14th April 2018

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The Senator representing Ebonyi North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Sen. (Dr) Sam Egwu, has called on governments at all levels to develop and execute workable master plans that would help to reduce the increasing rate of youth unemployment in the country. Egwu, who was the former governor of the state,…

  • INSTITUTE Ebonyi

    Research institute trains farmers on horticultural practices in Ebonyi

    — 14th April 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The National Horticulture Research Institute (NAHORT) has trained farmers drawn from various communities in Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State on three key areas of food crop production based on horticulture value chain. The training programme, which lasted for three days, was held at Osborne La Palm Hotels,…

  • Buhari to Chibok parents: Your daughters won’t be abandoned, forgotten

    — 14th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has, for the umpteenth time assured the parents of abducted  school girls of Government Girls Secondary School Chibok, Borno State, that their daughters would never be forgotten or abandoned to their fate, despite four long years since they were taken away by terrorists. This was even as he urged…

  • AUTONOMY Saraki

    Why LG autonomy is imperative, by Saraki

    — 14th April 2018

    Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki has reiterated his support for local government autonomy in the country. Saraki, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sanni Onogu, in Abuja, stated this during a visit by the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), led by its National President, Comrade Ibrahim Khalil. He said that…

  • Ayade warns judges against perversion of justice

    — 14th April 2018

    Cross River State governor, Prof Ben Ayade has sworn in three High Court judges with a charge to them not to pervert justice. The judges who took their oaths of allegiance and office in the presence of the deputy governor, Prof Ivara Esu, Chief Judge of the state, Hon Justice Michael Edem,and members of the…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share