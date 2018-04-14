Youths unemployment: Lawmaker seeks urgent govt’s intervention

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

The Senator representing Ebonyi North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Sen. (Dr) Sam Egwu, has called on governments at all levels to develop and execute workable master plans that would help to reduce the increasing rate of youth unemployment in the country.

Egwu, who was the former governor of the state, warned that the rapid unemployment growth in the country may pose serious security and social problems for the nation if unchecked.

The lawmaker gave the warning at the closing ceremony held at Pastoral Centre, Abakaliki, the state capital, for the beneficiaries of Industrial Trust Fund training for unemployed youths in the state.

Egwu, represented by his aide, Mr Fidelis Nwibo, however appealed to the beneficiaries of the training to put whatever they learnt to good use in order to contribute their quarter to tackling unemployment in the country.

The youths, numbering 60 were trained in several craft areas especially on tailoring and weaving, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), and tiling among others.

They were trained for three weeks in different satellite centres spread across the state and were later given starter parks and some undisclosed amount of money to start up their own businesses.

In her speech, the Area Manager of ITF, Enugu Area Office, Mrs Nneka Nonyelum, said that programme was targeted at equipping the youths with relevant skills for self-reliance.

She said that the target was to reduce the number of youth unemployment and of course boost productivity which would in turn impact positively on the society. She explained that although the programme was their packaging, it was powered by the lawmaker, Egwu.

“In addition to the skills they acquired, each trainee received a starter pack and stipend from the ITF to assist them in the transportation”, she said.