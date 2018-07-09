Youths ban hard drugs in Ebonyi community

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Youths of Umuhuali community in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, at the weekend, banned the sale, usage and consumption of all types of hard drugs in the area.

The resolution to do away with hard drugs, which they described as dangerous, was reached at a general meeting held in the community.

They said the decision became necessary as the sales and usage of the substances have caused them more harm than good.

The action of the young people came barely a week after the state government placed a ban on the over-the-counter sales of antibiotics, analgesics and other similar drugs; a practice which it said would pose a huge health risk to the people of the state.

The ban was announced by the Senior Special Assistant to Governor David Umahi on Health Services, Dr. Sunday Nwangele, while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the state executive council meeting held in Government House, Abakaliki last week.