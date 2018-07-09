The Sun News
Latest
9th July 2018 - Youths ban hard drugs in Ebonyi community
9th July 2018 - South East govs congratulate Ugwuanyi on Supreme Court victory
9th July 2018 - Brother, you want more wives, don’t you?
9th July 2018 - The politicianisation of Gen Buhari
9th July 2018 - Nigeria’s embarrassing gold medal in extreme poverty
9th July 2018 - Between Rwanda and Nigeria
9th July 2018 - Day US envoy tasked Nigerians to lift country through mentoring
9th July 2018 - 2019: We’ll consolidate on 2015 gains – INEC chair
9th July 2018 - Okorocha de-marketing APC – Okechukwu
9th July 2018 - Aviation agencies must show accountability with airlines’ taxes – Mbanuzuo, Dana Airline boss
Home / oriental news / Youths ban hard drugs in Ebonyi community
HARD DRUGS

Youths ban hard drugs in Ebonyi community

— 9th July 2018

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Youths of Umuhuali community in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, at the weekend, banned the sale, usage and consumption of all types of hard drugs in the area.

The resolution to do away with hard drugs, which they described as dangerous, was reached at a general meeting held in the community. 

They said the decision became necessary as the sales and usage of the substances have caused them more harm than good.

The action of the young people came barely a week after the state government placed a ban on the over-the-counter sales of antibiotics, analgesics and other similar drugs; a practice which it said would pose a huge health risk to the people of the state.

The ban was announced by the Senior Special Assistant to Governor David Umahi on Health Services, Dr. Sunday Nwangele, while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the state executive council meeting held in Government House, Abakaliki last week.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MAHMOOD YAKUBU - INEC CHAIRMAN - 2019 GENERAL ELECTION

2019: We’ll consolidate on 2015 gains – INEC chair

— 9th July 2018

Ismail Omipidan Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, was in Lagos recently for a series of meetings, aimed at kick-starting the commission’s implementation plan for the 2019 elections. On the sideline, he responded to a few questions on the commission’s level of preparedness. Tell us the state of the collection…

  • OKECHUKWU

    Okorocha de-marketing APC – Okechukwu

    — 9th July 2018

    Onyedika Agbedo A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, has described the recently concluded national convention of the party as very successful. Okechukwu, who is also the Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), came hard on Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, declaring that he is de-marketing the party….

  • Obi Mbanuzuo - DANA AIRLINE - ACCOUNTABILITY

    Aviation agencies must show accountability with airlines’ taxes – Mbanuzuo, Dana Airline boss

    — 9th July 2018

    Louis Ibah As Accountable Manager/CEO of Dana Airline Limited, Mr. Obi Mbanuzuo bears the enormous task of ensuring the safe operation of every aircraft in the airline’s fleet and to return profit to shareholders. In this interview with Daily Sun in the airline’s head office in Lagos, Mbanuzuo highlights some of the challenges the airline…

  • N-APC - PDP MOU

    2019: R-APC perfects MoU with PDP

    — 9th July 2018

    We won’t fall for Buhari’s bait again We’re ready to welcome them back -PDP Ismail Omipidan Members of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC) have concluded plans to move as a group from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Daily Sun has learnt. Former secretary of the defunct Congress for…

  • PRESIDENCY MUM ON MINISTER'S ALLEGED FAKE NYSC CERTIFICATE

    Adeosun: Presidency, Senate, minister keep mum on alleged fake NYSC certificate

    — 9th July 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja The Presidency, Senate and Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, have kept mute over allegations published by Premium Times, at the weekend, that she skipped the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and subsequently obtained a forged exemption certificate in 2009. The minister reportedly graduated from the Polytechnic of East London, in…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share