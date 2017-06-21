Youth socio-political pressure group launched in Abia

From Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

A socio-political group for youths, the Great Leadership Advocacy Organisation otherwise known as People’s Alliance Front (PAF) has been launched in Abia State.

The inauguration, said to be in response to the need to create citizens-led mass movement that would engender public consciousness towards realising good governance was done at the popular Ojukwu Bunker in Umuahia, the capital of Abia State.

Founder and National President, Prince Martins Ikechukwu Apugo, said the organisation was poised to lead the mobilisation and advocacy for Nigerian youths to achieve social and political transformation.

“At the core of our objectives and belief is the need to achieve transformation leadership through citizens’ engagement, which will in turn add substantial value to people’s lives, as well as improve service delivery.

“We aim among others to advocate for accountability and good governance, establishment of an effective platform for achieving greater leadership advocacy, promoting and supporting the understanding of the culture and diversity of members, as well as respect their beliefs.

“The organisation also engages and educates Nigerians towards participating in their civic and social responsibilities in addition to mobilising support for funds and aids for the indigents, as well as victims of natural disasters and refugees,” he said.

Apugo, the son of the renowned Abia political heavyweight, Prince B.B.Apugo had in the past carved a niceh for himself in the field of business and public service.

He was the manager of the Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA) and founder of Diamond Football Academy.

According to him, PAF has experienced officials who are engaged in community and grassroots development and youth’s empowerment.

Apugo said the organisation was of the belief that citizens’ engagement was a veritable tool for social change, which permeates all strata of human existence.

“We also support the volunteering that is hinged on people helping people, which is based on the concept that the organization supports the rights of every woman, man and youths to associate freely regardless of their cultural, ethnic origin or political affiliation,” he said.

The Abia State Coordinator, Mr. Joseph Odimuko said Nigerians have asked for probity and a departure from the past where impunity reigned supreme, promising that under PAF there would be a change of attitude.