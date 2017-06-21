The Sun News
Latest
21st June 2017 - Youth socio-political pressure group launched in Abia
21st June 2017 - Osumenyi: A gift to Anambra, says youth leader
21st June 2017 - Tell our people to think home, Abia politician urges Ikpeazu
21st June 2017 - My daughter’s journey to death, by Odama
21st June 2017 - Alhaji I know – Cook 
21st June 2017 - We’re not shielding Odama’s killers – Police
21st June 2017 - Abuja agog as stakeholders gather to  proffer solutions to housing deficit in Nigeria
21st June 2017 - Begging is not honourable, says 29-year-old disabled NURTW collector
21st June 2017 - Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier: No change of venue for Nigeria, Cameroon clash -NFF
21st June 2017 - CAFCC: Rivers United edges KCCA in PortHarcourt
Home / oriental news / Youth socio-political pressure group launched in Abia

Youth socio-political pressure group launched in Abia

— 21st June 2017

From Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

A socio-political group for youths, the Great Leadership Advocacy Organisation otherwise known as People’s Alliance Front (PAF) has been launched in Abia State.

The inauguration, said to be in response to the need to create citizens-led mass movement that would engender public consciousness towards realising good governance was done at the popular Ojukwu Bunker in Umuahia, the capital of Abia State.

Founder and National President, Prince Martins Ikechukwu Apugo, said the organisation was poised to lead the mobilisation and advocacy for Nigerian youths to achieve social and political transformation.

“At the core of our objectives and belief is the need to achieve transformation leadership through citizens’ engagement, which will in turn add substantial value to people’s lives, as well as improve service delivery.

“We aim among others to advocate for accountability and good governance, establishment of an effective platform for achieving greater leadership advocacy, promoting and supporting the understanding of the culture and diversity of members, as well as respect their beliefs.

“The organisation also engages and educates Nigerians towards participating in their civic and social responsibilities in addition to mobilising support for funds and aids for the indigents, as well as victims of natural disasters and refugees,” he said.

Apugo, the son of the renowned Abia political heavyweight, Prince B.B.Apugo had in the past carved a niceh for himself in the field of business and public service.

He was the manager of the Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA) and founder of Diamond Football Academy.

According to him, PAF has experienced officials who are engaged in community and grassroots development and youth’s empowerment.

Apugo said the organisation was of the belief that citizens’ engagement was a veritable tool for social change, which permeates all strata of human existence.

“We also support the volunteering that is hinged on people helping people, which is based on the concept that the organization supports the rights of every woman, man and youths to associate freely regardless of their cultural, ethnic origin or political affiliation,” he said.

The Abia State Coordinator, Mr. Joseph Odimuko said Nigerians have asked for probity and a departure from the past where impunity reigned supreme, promising that under PAF there would be a change of attitude.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2017 Hajj: NAHCON, Supreme Council tango over pilgrims’ fares

— 21st June 2017

By Ismail Omipidan The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), are at loggerheads over the high cost of this year’s pilgrimage to Mecca. NSCIA, under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has joined other stakeholders in hajj…

Share

  • We followed due process in anti-open grazing law –Ortom

    — 21st June 2017

    By Adetutu Folasade-Koyi Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom, reiterated yesterday, that the state followed due process in the passage of the anti-open grazing prohibition bill and its signing into law. Ortom’s clarification was contained in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Godwin Akor, on Tuesday, in Makurdi. In the statement, Ortom…

    Share

  • 24-hour port operations: Customs demands manifest 7 days before ships arrive

    — 21st June 2017

    Stories by Isaac Anumihe Determined to actualise the Executive Order on 24-hour ports operations, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday insisted that advanced cargo manifest must be submitted  within seven days before the arrival of the vessel to the nation’s seaports.   NCS also directed that import and export documents be reduced from 14 to eight…

    Share

  • …As NSC seeks 90% containers scanned, 10% physical examination

    — 21st June 2017

    Chief Executive Officer and the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers Council (NCS), Barrister Hassan Bello has said that the challenges of faulty scanners in the port should be addressed urgently and that 90 per cent of containers should go  for scanning while 10 per cent  should go for physical examination.  Speaking at a one-day town hall…

    Share

  • NASS frustrating affordable housing –Mortgage bankers

    — 21st June 2017

    From Magnus Eze, Abuja Accumulated draft bills on housing at the National Assembly have been identified as part of the factors frustrating the provision of affordable housing in the country. A document entitled, “Housing Delivery in Nigeria: Challenges and Prospects”, obtained by Daily Sun in Abuja from the Mortgage Bankers Association of Nigeria (MBAN) listed…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share