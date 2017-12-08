Youth group lauds Atiku for dumping APC

…Wants him to vie for presidency in 2019

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A group, Atiku Youth Alliance Movement (AYAM), has commended the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, for his decision to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The group, which described Atiku’s move as healthy for Nigeria’s democracy, gave the commendation, on Friday, after its monthly national congress, held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The former vice president had on November 24, resigned from the APC, citing arbitrariness of leadership of the party, failure of the ruling party to deliver on its promise to provide thousands of jobs for the youths among others.

Speaking with journalists, the national coordinator of AYAM, Mohammed Garba, said Atiku’s defection to the PDP, has further enlivened the hope of Nigerian youth for a better representation in the political system of the country.

He, equally, declared that Atiku remained the only credible candidate who could challenge President Muhammadu Buhari during the 2019 presidential election.

He added that the Nigerian youths would solidly rally behind the former vice president, urging the PDP to ensure Atiku emerges as the party’s presidential flag bearer in 2019.

Garba said: “Our group is rooting for Atiku because of his credentials as a business owner with a long history of creating jobs, not just in his home state of Adamawa, but elsewhere across the country.

“We hereby enjoin the him to pick a charismatic and intelligent youth as his running mate to further capture the minds of all Nigerian youths”.

“We also want to implore all the youth groups in the country to support the aspiration of the Wazirin Adamawa for a better technology-driven and economic advancement society”.