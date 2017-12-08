The Sun News
Latest
8th December 2017 - Youth group lauds Atiku for dumping APC
8th December 2017 - Attah, others hail Air Peace over Abuja-Uyo flight
8th December 2017 - Rebels kill 14 UN Peacekeepers in Congo
8th December 2017 - Trump to undergo physical examination early 2018
8th December 2017 - Army urges civilians to stop encroaching on barracks’ lands
8th December 2017 - IOM, EU evacuate 164 more Nigerians from Libya
8th December 2017 - Ambode presents 2018 Budget to Lagos Assembly Monday
8th December 2017 - We’re working to secure Sango’s release – Gov. Lalong
8th December 2017 - Edo sanitary workers protest 8 months salary arrears
8th December 2017 - Akwa Ibom swears in 31 new LG chairmen
Home / National / Youth group lauds Atiku for dumping APC

Youth group lauds Atiku for dumping APC

— 8th December 2017

…Wants him to vie for presidency in 2019

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A group, Atiku Youth Alliance Movement (AYAM), has commended the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, for his decision to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The group, which described Atiku’s move as healthy for Nigeria’s democracy, gave the commendation, on Friday, after its monthly national congress, held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The former vice president had on November 24, resigned from the APC, citing arbitrariness of leadership of the party, failure of the ruling party to deliver on its promise to provide thousands of jobs for the youths among others.

Speaking with journalists, the national coordinator of AYAM, Mohammed Garba, said Atiku’s defection to the PDP, has further enlivened the hope of Nigerian youth for a better representation in the political system of the country.

He, equally, declared that Atiku remained the only credible candidate who could challenge President Muhammadu Buhari during the 2019 presidential election.

He added that the Nigerian youths would solidly rally behind the former vice president, urging the PDP to ensure Atiku emerges as the party’s presidential flag bearer in 2019.

Garba said: “Our group is rooting for Atiku because of his credentials as a business owner with a long history of creating jobs, not just in his home state of Adamawa, but elsewhere across the country.

“We hereby enjoin the him to pick a charismatic and intelligent youth as his running mate to further capture the minds of all Nigerian youths”.

“We also want to implore all the youth groups in the country to support the aspiration of the Wazirin Adamawa for a better technology-driven and economic advancement society”.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Youth group lauds Atiku for dumping APC

— 8th December 2017

…Wants him to vie for presidency in 2019 From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta A group, Atiku Youth Alliance Movement (AYAM), has commended the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, for his decision to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The group, which described Atiku’s move as healthy for Nigeria’s democracy, gave…

  • Attah, others hail Air Peace over Abuja-Uyo flight

    — 8th December 2017

    The Former Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Obong Victor Attah has urged airline operators to always ensure they meet the demand of their passengers as this is the only way they would attract passengers to their airlines. The former governor spoke aboard the inaugural flight Air Peace from Uyo, Akwa Ibom state to Abuja, expressing…

  • Rebels kill 14 UN Peacekeepers in Congo

    — 8th December 2017

    Fourteen United Nations peacekeepers were killed and many more were wounded in an attack late Thursday in eastern Congo, according to the U.N. mission in the country. The attack appeared to be the deadliest on peacekeepers since 1993, when 23 were slain in an attack in Mogadishu, Somalia. The majority of those killed and injured…

  • Army urges civilians to stop encroaching on barracks’ lands

    — 8th December 2017

    General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, Maj.-Gen. Adamu Abubakar, has urged civilian neighbours to stop encroaching on Nigerian Army barracks’ lands in the division. The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations of the Division, Col. Sagir Musa, said this in a statement issued on behalf of the GOC in Enugu on…

  • IOM, EU evacuate 164 more Nigerians from Libya

    — 8th December 2017

    Two days after 401 Nigerians voluntarily returned from Libya, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the European Union (EU) on Friday facilitated the return of 164 more. The new returnees arrived at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 12.34 a.m. The returnees arrived in a chartered BURAQ airline…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share