Youth group endorses Abalu for Enugu Assembly

— 27th July 2018

Felix Ikem, Nsukka, Nsukka

An Enugu State Youth Group under the aegis of Uzo Uwani Stakeholders Advisory Group, an assembly of eminent youths from the local government council, has called on Barr. Ositadinamma Colins Abalu to contest the Enugu state House of Assembly elections of 2019 for effective and responsive representation at the state Parliament. 

The group made the call in a statement in Uvuru commumity, Uzo-Uwani LGA of Enugu, on Thursday, which was signed by its Chairman, Comrade Okonkwo Joseph, and Secretary, Mr. Onwuka Kenneth.

They urged Barr. Abalu who hails from Umulokpa to yield to the demands of the people of the Local Council on the parliamentary bid after he might have completed his consultations with other stakeholders of his political party, PDP.

The group said, “Considering Barr. Abalu’s exceptional performance as a lawyer with the passion to ensure equity and justice, it will be most appropriate to have him continue serving the people of Uzo Uwani, this time in the State Assembly.

“We are sure he will again register another exceptional performance there;” the statement quoted the group as saying.

The group also urged the lawyer, who was LAWSA president during his final year program at the Enugu State University (ESUT), to ensure that the hardworking quality, passion for effective service delivery and his love for the local authority which constitute his major bargaining chip in the contest continue to be his leading light even at the State Assembly when elected.

They, however, commended Barr. Abalu for his declaration of support for Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s reelection as Governor of the State  in 2019.

The group said: “We are well aware that Barr. Abalu has pledged his total loyalty for the Governor’s reelection bid come 2019.

“That in itself is a sign of the kind of robust relationship that will thrive between the two leaders when Abalu is elected to represent the locality in the state Assembly.”

“We are pleased with this declaration of  solidarity and loyalty to the Governor and we commend him highly.”

The group also charged the people of the area not to worry about the present state of things in the locality, but assured them that sanity would soon be restored following Barr. Abalu’s introduction in the race for state Assembly representation.

In his reaction when contacted on phone by our reporter after the endorsement, Barr. Abalu thanked the youth group for his choice in the Assembly representation; while assuring them he will not let them  down after elected.

“I am highly elated For being chosen to  represent my LGA in the state Assembly by the youth group.  This is a big challenge for me, but my only assurance is not to let my local government down after elected,” Abalu said.

