The Sun News
Latest
5th April 2018 - You’re wrong, Okorocha tells VON DG
5th April 2018 - Why Bayelsa residents must pay tax –Govt
5th April 2018 - 30% Nigerian girls aged 15-19 married –UNESCO
5th April 2018 - Obaseki sacks commissioner, GM
5th April 2018 - Police destroy gun factory, recover 146 rifles in Ebonyi
5th April 2018 - APC govs shop for new chairman
5th April 2018 - Presidency boasts over Buhari’s achievement
5th April 2018 - MPC retains interest rate, 2 other ratios
5th April 2018 - US, UK envoys visit Otedola, hold talks on economy
5th April 2018 - Plateau guber: I’ll contest in 2019 –Useni
Home / National / You’re wrong, Okorocha tells VON DG

You’re wrong, Okorocha tells VON DG

— 5th April 2018

•I only appealed to gov, says Okechukwu

George Onyejiuwa, Owerri; Raphael Ede, Enugu

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has faulted the claim of the Director General of Voice of Nigeria( VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, that he is pitting the ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC) with the Catholic Church in Imo State.

Okorocha labelled the VON boss as one of those who feel the only way to advance in the party is by attacking his person.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Rochas Okorocha, Sam Onwuemeodo, said: “The Director General of VON, Okechukwu had accused Governor Okorocha of pitting the Catholic Church against APC without explaining how he arrived at such claim, except that he made reference to a report that the Archbishop of Owerri Catholic Diocese, Bishop Anthony Obinna won’t produce APGA governor in 2019, and that the governor had taken President Muhammadu Buhari to the archbishop when he came to Owerri for the 2015 election campaign.

“Okechukwu is one of those who have the erroneous feeling that the only way they can grow in APC is by attacking Governor Okorocha. And the man has been doing it religiously without a response from us.”

Onwuemeodo said Okorocha has shown amazing love and unbridled respect to Archbishop Obinna and has no problem of any kind with the Catholic Church. “What Governor Okorocha has done for the Catholic Diocese of Owerri, no past governor, whether civilian or military did it for them. Let anybody say it is not true.

“Don’t forget that President Buhari got only 14,157 votes in Enugu State, where the DG comes from, and got 133,253 in Imo, not minding that Imo was the target of the PDP-led federal government in the 2015 election with thousands of soldiers and other security agencies besieging the state.

“If the governor didn’t mean well, he would not have taken President Buhari to the archbishop. But, two days after that visit, the Leader Newspaper, owned by the archbishop, had a banner headline, “Alhaji in Government House.”

Regardless, Okechukwu, yesterday, said he did not mean to disparage Governor Okorocha in his appeal for him to stop pitting the Catholic Church with the APC and, by extension, President Buhari.

He stated this in press release in  reaction to the statement issued by Governor Okorocha through Onwuemeodo.

“I still maintain my appeal to His Excellency, Okorocha, to climb down from his high horse and address the main issue at stake and cultivate harmonious relationship with the great Catholic Church.

“Sincerely speaking, my intendment is not to pull down our leader.

“To insinuate that, ‘ Okechukwu is one of those who have the erroneous feeling that the only way they can grow in APC is by attacking or pulling down Governor Okorocha’ is a big lie,” Okechukwu said.

Meanwhile, the governor has donated N100 million on behalf of the state government to Okigwe Catholic Diocese to assist in the completion of their Cathedral.  He assured that the government would continue to play the needed role to see the Cathedral completed. He also advised the diocese to begin the building of a university.

In his speech, Bishop Amatu said the church would continue to pray for the good of the state and her people.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

You’re wrong, Okorocha tells VON DG

— 5th April 2018

•I only appealed to gov, says Okechukwu George Onyejiuwa, Owerri; Raphael Ede, Enugu Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has faulted the claim of the Director General of Voice of Nigeria( VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, that he is pitting the ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC) with the Catholic Church in Imo State. Okorocha labelled the…

  • Why Bayelsa residents must pay tax –Govt

    — 5th April 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (retd.), has reiterated the need for indigenes of the state and others residents to pay taxes. He said it is only then,  that the people could hold the state government accountable. According to him, the administration of Governor Seriake Dickson believes strongly in accountability…

  • 30% Nigerian girls aged 15-19 married –UNESCO

    — 5th April 2018

    Magnus Eze, Abuja The United Nation Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has said 30 percent of Nigerian girls between the age of 15 and 19 are currently married.    The report also revealed that 14 percent of poorest females and 27 percent of poorest males respectively, completed primary school. UNESCO’s Global Education Monitoring (GEM)…

  • Obaseki sacks commissioner, GM

    — 5th April 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has sacked his Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Mr. Reginald Okun. The governor also retired the General Manager, Edo State Waste Management Board, Mr. Aiyamenkue Akonofua, yesterday, just as he directed that the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs. Obahiagbon  be redeployed. In a statement by Secretary…

  • Police destroy gun factory, recover 146 rifles in Ebonyi

    — 5th April 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Ebonyi State Police Command, yesterday, said that it uncovered and destroyed a gun factory in Mgbo community, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state. This was disclosed by the state’s commissioner of police, Titus Larmode, while displaying a large catche of arms mopped up from various communities in the state before newsmen…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share