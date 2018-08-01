You’re too insignificant to orchestrate your removal from office, Kano dep. gov. told

Desmond MgboH, Kano

The Kano State Government has advised embattled Deputy Governor of the state, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, to make a choice between quitting or remaining in the government.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Malam Muhammad Garba, on Monday night, also noted that the deputy governor is too insignificant for the government to commit state resources to orchestrate his exit from office or to make an attempt on his life as alleged.

The Commissioner, in the statement, explained that the petition by Prof. Abubakar was not only unwarranted, but also grossly unfair to the state government, indicating that a proof that his allegations were all falsehood was the fact that he was at Monday’s state Executive Council Meeting, with even fewer number of security aides.

‘’At the meeting, when His Excellency had to excuse himself to embark on a trip, he directed the deputy governor to preside over it as usual,” said Malam Garba.

The statement indicated that all the resolutions reached at the meeting were binding, adding that it was something that would not have been accorded him by his political godfather, Sen. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso.

READ ALSO: JUST IN: New Theatre Commander, Gen Abba Dikko takes over

Mallam Garba pointed that despite several unguarded comments by the deputy governor, the state government would continue to accord him the respect and support due to his office, both morally and otherwise.

The statement also debunked the allegation that he (deputy governor) had not been provided with statutory official residence, pointing out that it was his choice to remain in his private residence as he personally brought the contractor handling the construction of his official residence.