– The Sun News
Latest
1st August 2018 - You’re too insignificant to orchestrate your removal from office, Kano dep. gov. told
1st August 2018 - Lukaku to return early to help depleted Man United- Mourinho
1st August 2018 - JUST IN: New Theatre Commander, Gen Abba Dikko takes over
1st August 2018 - Bayern Munich will not sell want-away striker Lewandowski now, Kovac says
1st August 2018 - Buhari behind killings across Nigeria, Sule Lamido alleges
1st August 2018 - Families of 9/11 victims look to seize Iran assets in Britain
1st August 2018 - Osun APC reunites for election
1st August 2018 - Okagbare-Ighoteguonor, Semenya, 14 others inducted into CAA Hall of Fame
1st August 2018 - Leave Umeh alone, Igbo group warns Okorocha
1st August 2018 - Roma beat Barcelona, Madrid lose to Man United
Home / National / You’re too insignificant to orchestrate your removal from office, Kano dep. gov. told
KANO

You’re too insignificant to orchestrate your removal from office, Kano dep. gov. told

— 1st August 2018

Desmond MgboH, Kano

The Kano State Government has advised embattled Deputy Governor of the state, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, to make a choice between quitting or remaining in the government.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Malam Muhammad Garba, on Monday night, also noted that the deputy governor is too insignificant for the government to commit state resources to orchestrate his exit from office or to make an attempt on his life as alleged.

The Commissioner, in the statement, explained that the petition by Prof. Abubakar was not only unwarranted, but also grossly unfair to the state government, indicating that a proof that his allegations were all falsehood was the fact that he was at Monday’s state Executive Council Meeting, with even fewer number of security aides.

‘’At the meeting, when His Excellency had to excuse himself to embark on a trip, he directed the deputy governor to preside over it as usual,” said Malam Garba.

The statement indicated that all the resolutions reached at the meeting were binding, adding that it was something that would not have been accorded him by his political godfather, Sen. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso.

READ ALSO: JUST IN: New Theatre Commander, Gen Abba Dikko takes over

Mallam Garba pointed that despite several unguarded comments by the deputy governor, the state government would continue to accord him the respect and support due to his office,  both morally and otherwise.

The statement also debunked the allegation that he (deputy governor) had not been provided with statutory official residence, pointing out that it was his choice to remain in his private residence as he personally brought the contractor handling the construction of his official residence.

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

KANO

You’re too insignificant to orchestrate your removal from office, Kano dep. gov. told

— 1st August 2018

Desmond MgboH, Kano The Kano State Government has advised embattled Deputy Governor of the state, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, to make a choice between quitting or remaining in the government. A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Malam Muhammad Garba, on Monday night, also noted that the deputy governor is too insignificant…

  • THEATRE

    JUST IN: New Theatre Commander, Gen Abba Dikko takes over

    — 1st August 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri A new Theatre Commander, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Maj.-Gen. Abba Dikko has taken over the leadership of the command. Gen. Dikko is the sixth commander of the three-year-old  counter-insurgency operation outfit. He took over from Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas who assumed the command leadership of the command early December 2017. Gen. Nicholas’ tenure at…

  • BUHARI

    Buhari behind killings across Nigeria, Sule Lamido alleges

    — 1st August 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo A former governor of Jigawa State and presidential aspirant under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Sule Lamido, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of been responsible for the widespread killings across the country under the disguise of farmers/herders crisis. Lamido said this, on Monday, in Jalingo, while answering questions…

  • OSUN APC

    Osun APC reunites for election

    — 1st August 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Executive members of the Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have re-united after the July 20 primary election to pick a governorship flagbearer for the party. Daily Sun gathered, on Tuesday, that from the office of the party chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun, the  frayed nerves in the party occasioned…

  • UMEH

    Leave Umeh alone, Igbo group warns Okorocha

    — 1st August 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka An Igbo political pressure group, Igbo Gadi Nma, on Tuesday, berated Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State over his recent alleged uncomplimentary statements against the senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Chief Victor Umeh. Consequently, the group has asked the governor to face many troubles he had brought unto himself and leave…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share