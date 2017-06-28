The Sun News
Latest
28th June 2017 - You’re spreading half-truths, Reps accuse Fashola
28th June 2017 - Nigerian woman survives 10 days in Sahara Desert
28th June 2017 - Philippines bill proposes jail term for unenthusiastic anthem singers
28th June 2017 - APDA wants restructured, united Nigeria
28th June 2017 - Kola Aluko’s $50.9m New York penthouse to be auctioned
28th June 2017 - 2 billion people now use Facebook
28th June 2017 - World’s first ATM marks 50th birthday
28th June 2017 - New elder statesmen’s forum formed, wants united Nigeria
28th June 2017 - UN chief restates support to FG over Boko Haram
28th June 2017 - The Force of History: A Call to Rescue the Sinking Ship
Home / Cover / National / You’re spreading half-truths, Reps accuse Fashola

You’re spreading half-truths, Reps accuse Fashola

— 28th June 2017

Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abulrazak Namdas, says the National Assembly intervened in the 2017 budget proposal sent by the executive to carry every region along.

Minister of works, power and housing, Babatunde Fashola, had in an interview, said some provisions of the budget violated the constitution.

Responding, the Senate and House of Representatives accused the minister of spreading half-truths.

In a statement on Wednesday, Namdas said Fashola should know that the National Assembly was made up of members from all the geo-political zones of the country who represent their peoples’ interest.

The spokesman said the lawmakers could not watch the country’s “patrimony unfairly skewed to one region or a few regions to the detriment of other states and geo-political zones”.

“We need to remind Mr. Fashola that the national assembly is a national institution made up of members from all geo-political zones, they represent all tendencies, interests and ethnic nationalities.

“It has a responsibility also to ensure balance in the distribution of road projects and other developmental facilities.

“The proposal from Mr. President on the 2017 budget of the ministry of works, power and housing did not pass this test! This partly informed the intervention of National Assembly so that every region can be carried along in project allocation.” (TheCable)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

You’re spreading half-truths, Reps accuse Fashola

— 28th June 2017

Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abulrazak Namdas, says the National Assembly intervened in the 2017 budget proposal sent by the executive to carry every region along. Minister of works, power and housing, Babatunde Fashola, had in an interview, said some provisions of the budget violated the constitution. Responding, the Senate and House of Representatives…

Share

  • Nigerian woman survives 10 days in Sahara Desert

    — 28th June 2017

    A 22-year-old Nigerian woman attempting to migrate into Europe via the harsh Sahara Desert survived after being abandoned by traffickers for 10 days. The International Organisation for Migration said the woman, given the nickname Adoara, was the only female among the survivors of a rescue mission on May 28. “She left Nigeria in early April…

    Share

  • Philippines bill proposes jail term for unenthusiastic anthem singers

    — 28th June 2017

    The Philippines House of Representatives has approved a bill requiring members of the public to sing the country’s national anthem, Lupang Hinirang, “with fervor” whenever it is played publicly. Those who are convicted of violating the proposed law could face public censure, fines between $1,000 to $2,000 and up to a year in prison. The measure did…

    Share

  • APDA wants restructured, united Nigeria

    — 28th June 2017

    The Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) has backed the call to restructure Nigeria, saying it will end agitations by ethnic nationalities and youths across the country. Interim Chairman of the party in Anambra, Chief Obunike Ohaegbu said, in Nnewi, on Tuesday, that a united Nigeria that was discussed and restructured would be a better for…

    Share

  • Kola Aluko’s $50.9m New York penthouse to be auctioned

    — 28th June 2017

    Nigerian energy businessman, Kola Aluko, declared wanted by the EFCC, has been identified as the owner of Apartment 79, a penthouse apartment in One57, one of New York City’s most expensive residential buildings. However, the apartment would be sold to the highest bidder by a Luxembourg based Banque Havilland, in a foreclosure auction in July,…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share