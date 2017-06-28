You’re spreading half-truths, Reps accuse Fashola

Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abulrazak Namdas, says the National Assembly intervened in the 2017 budget proposal sent by the executive to carry every region along.

Minister of works, power and housing, Babatunde Fashola, had in an interview, said some provisions of the budget violated the constitution.

Responding, the Senate and House of Representatives accused the minister of spreading half-truths.

In a statement on Wednesday, Namdas said Fashola should know that the National Assembly was made up of members from all the geo-political zones of the country who represent their peoples’ interest.

The spokesman said the lawmakers could not watch the country’s “patrimony unfairly skewed to one region or a few regions to the detriment of other states and geo-political zones”.

“We need to remind Mr. Fashola that the national assembly is a national institution made up of members from all geo-political zones, they represent all tendencies, interests and ethnic nationalities.

“It has a responsibility also to ensure balance in the distribution of road projects and other developmental facilities.

“The proposal from Mr. President on the 2017 budget of the ministry of works, power and housing did not pass this test! This partly informed the intervention of National Assembly so that every region can be carried along in project allocation.” (TheCable)