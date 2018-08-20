– The Sun News
Latest
20th August 2018 - Sarakiism as political metaphor
20th August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: IGP orders massive deployment of police at worship places, recreation centers
20th August 2018 - In search of political mentors (5): A leader with no good second
20th August 2018 - Djokovic beats Federer for historic Masters sweep
20th August 2018 - Don’t demonise Gov. Ajimobi, APC over Ayefele’s house demolition – Sat Guru
20th August 2018 - Bale shines as Real Madrid overrun Getafe
20th August 2018 - Ohanaeze youths condemn clampdown on IPOB women
20th August 2018 - That shambolic directive on SARS
20th August 2018 - You’re responsible for INEC budget delay, Presidency replies Saraki
20th August 2018 - My Daily Times memoirs: Adeyemo Alakija (2)
Home / Cover / National / You’re responsible for INEC budget delay, Presidency replies Saraki
BUHARI

You’re responsible for INEC budget delay, Presidency replies Saraki

— 20th August 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has reacted to Senate President Bukola Saraki’s allegation that President Muhammadu Buhari is to blame for the delay in approving the supplementary budget for Independent Electoral Commission (INEC).

It denied insinuations that INEC submitted their draft budget to the Presidency in February but much later.

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement, described the allegation as ‘lies’ and that Saraki is solely responsible for delay and as well as deliberately driving the nation to the cliff edge as far as preparations for 2019 elections are concerned.

According to Garba, “The Presidency wishes to respond to the false accusations by Senator Bukola Saraki who alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari is to blame for the delay in approving the supplementary budget for INEC.

READ ALSO: My Daily Times memoirs: Adeyemo Alakija (2)

“On the contrary, the Senate President should look into the mirror and what he will see is his own face. He is solely to be held responsible for deliberately driving the nation to this cliff edge as far as the preparations for next elections are concerned.

“It is not true that INEC submitted their draft budget to the Presidency in February. No, it came much later but even then, this is not the real issue.

“The fact that their proposals came well after the President had laid his budget for the year 2018 before the National Assembly meant that their own will be sent as supplementary budget. This was clearly stated to them by the Minister of Budget and National Planning.

“A supplementary budget cannot be submitted until the main budget is passed, and so the delay in passing the main budget was the reason for the delay. The National Assembly passed the 2018 budget seven months after the document was submitted to the National Assembly by President Buhari.

“Unless someone has forgotten, the budget was submitted to the National Assembly and it took the Saraki-led National Assembly seven months to release it. There is no way President Buhari could have submitted a supplementary budget while the main one was still pending. It is never done. Because Saraki did not return the main budget, we could not have submitted the supplementary one.

READ ALSO: Why Buhari’s anti-corruption war appears selective -Adesina

“After the long delays, the President was pained to sign the much distorted, butchered and debauched document. In giving his assent, President Buhari said that he was compelled to sign the budget so as not to keep the economy continuously on a standstill.

“In his words: “When I submitted the 2018 Budget proposals to the National Assembly on 7th November 2017, I had hoped that the usual legislative review process would be quick, so as to move Nigeria towards a predictable January-December financial year.”

It is also worthy of note that this is the first time in Nigeria’s history that a government would bring together the cost of an election in one budget, with each agency involved invited to defend their portion of the budget before the National Assembly.

“It is all part of the transparency that this government is known for. In the past, governments would approve INEC budgets and funding without a breakdown, often using ways and means to fund it. Not so under President Buhari.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

1 Comment

  1. Egwu Agha 20th August 2018 at 8:34 am
    Reply

    So, Saraki is this powerful as to solely delay the INEC budget. APC should bury their face in shame for always looking for who to blame for their failures.
    APC should grow to taking responsibilities for their actions and inactions.
    Election is conducted every four years in Nigeria, so why should the ruling APC submit the INEC budget to the national assembly on July only to turn round and accuse the same national assembly in August of delaying the passage of the INEC budget. It’s quite ironical and I think this APC federal government should be bold enough to tell Nigerians what they want from the national assembly, a rubber stamp I guess.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

KABIR

Eid-el-Kabir: IGP orders massive deployment of police at worship places, recreation centers

— 20th August 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, ordered a massive deployment of police personnel to worship places, recreation centers, public places and critical infrastructure and public utilities to ensure a hitch free Eid-el-Kabir celebrations across the country. IGP Idris has, however, assured that the ongoing raids on perceived criminal black spots,…

  • AYEFELE

    Don’t demonise Gov. Ajimobi, APC over Ayefele’s house demolition – Sat Guru

    — 20th August 2018

    Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan. Following the heated controversy and consequent condemnation of the Oyo State Government led by Governor Abiola Ajimobi over the early Sunday morning demolition of an Ibadan-based radio station, Fresh FM, own by Yinka Ayefele, the Leader of One Love Family, Satguru Maharaji, on Sunday, urged the people of the state not to…

  • IPOB

    Ohanaeze youths condemn clampdown on IPOB women

    — 20th August 2018

    …Set to host summit on referendum Sept. Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has condemned, in strong terms, the alleged harassment of female members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB Women) by security operatives in Owerri. It said that the continued intimidation of the Igbo women is uncalled for and would…

  • BUHARI

    You’re responsible for INEC budget delay, Presidency replies Saraki

    — 20th August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has reacted to Senate President Bukola Saraki’s allegation that President Muhammadu Buhari is to blame for the delay in approving the supplementary budget for Independent Electoral Commission (INEC). It denied insinuations that INEC submitted their draft budget to the Presidency in February but much later. Senior Special Assistant on Media…

  • BUHARI

    Why Buhari’s anti-corruption war appears selective -Adesina

    — 20th August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Special Adviser on media and publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, has explained why the anti-corruption war of the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration appears selective. Adesina who was guest of ‘Sunday Politics’ on Channels Television Sunday night, while responding to a question regarding a comment credited to President Buhari on his return…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share