You’re in safe hands with Wike, PDP, deputy gov tells Rivers people

— 2nd April 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, has assured the people that they are in safe hands with Governor Nyesom Wike and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The deputy governor gave the assurance yesterday, during a sensitisation rally and reception programme organised by the Grassroots Development Initiative (GDI) at the Agric Field, Degema in Degema Local Government Area (DELGA) of the state.

Banigo said Wike is an astute manager of human and material resources, “that is why he has been able to transform the comatose state he inherited from his predecessor.”

She noted that the entire state has witnessed massive infrastructure development under Wike’s watch.

Speaking further, the deputy governor implored Rivers people to support the PDP to attract more development, stressing that the time has come to sweep the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government out of office because of the hardship and hunger it has brought to Nigerians. 

On his part, PDP state Publicity Secretary and GDI Secretary General, Mr. Samuel Nwanosike, said since the APC took over the reins of governance at the federal level, the fortunes of the country has taken a nosedive, stressing that Nigerians were fed up with the “incompetence, lies and propaganda of the APC.”

He said the only credible alternative is the PDP, which, according to him, has already issued a quit notice to the occupants of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Handing over former members of the APC, who defected to PDP to the leadership of the party in DELGA, President General of GDI, Bright Amewhule, said all hands must be on deck to ensure Wike returns to the Brick House in 2019.

