You’re doing your best but it’s not enough, Fayose tells Osinbajo

Governor Ayo Fayose, of Ekiti state, says Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is doing his best to address some challenges in the country but he needs to put in more efforts.

Alleging that the Igbo have been made to “suffer forever” because of their role in the civil war, Fayose appealed to the Federal Government to be fair and just to all ethnic groups in the country.

He opposed the main objective of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), saying secession is not an option.

IPOB is in the frontline of the campaign to create an independent state for the Igbo.

According to Governor Fayose,“The Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is doing his best but that is not enough. We must remember that those who make positive change impossible make violent change inevitable. A situation where a section will be suffering forever because of their role in the civil war is not fair,” he said.

“As much as secession is not an option, the handlers of our democracy must be equitable, fair and just to everyone. The Igbo have continued to suffer because of the perceived role of Emeka Ojukwu. If we say past governments didn’t do well what has the present government done differently?

“I agree that secession is not desirable but there must be justice and equity. When people are being killed or vilified, you must expect a reaction. No region should begin to use power to oppress another. If Nigeria is truly one, it will not get to a stage that one region will openly call on another to leave its land.”

The governor said the federal government should dialogue with Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB leader, instead of using force.

Fayose accused the Buhari administration of dividing Nigeria “more than ever and it is the legitimate right of the people to agitate if they feel they are wrongly treated”. (TheCable)