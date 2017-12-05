Your security guaranteed in Nasarawa, Al-makura assures athletes

From: Linus Oota, Lafia

Governor Umaru Tanko Al-makura of Nasarawa State has assured the 700 athletes participating in the annual Federal Ministry of Education Sector Games (FEDUGAM), taking place in the state, of the readiness of his administration to protect their safety throughout the period of the competition.

The governor stated this, on Tuesday, at the Lafia town ship stadium, while flagging off the commencement of the one week sporting activity in the state.

He maintained that the state has concluded plans to renovate sports academy in the state with modern facilities.

Represented by his deputy, Hon. Silas Agara, Governor Al-makura thanked the organisers of the game for finding Nasarawa State worthy of hosting the maiden edition and pledge to ensure the sporting activities starts and ends without any hitch or security breach.

Speaking earlier, minister of education, Malam Adamu Adamu, explained that the game was introduce with three cardinal objectives which are fostering unity, friendship and synergy among staff of the ministry, parastatals and agencies, promotion of physical and mental fitness of the sector workforce and helping to inculcate spirit of good sportsmanship.

The minister, who was represented by his permanent secretary, Arc Sonny Echono, said the initiative could also be used in tapping hidden sports talents within the public service, noting that it can equally serve as a bounding force among participants.

Consultant of the game, Mr. Okay Yinka, disclose that about 700 athletes from 13 agencies and paratstatals under the federal ministry of education were participating in the games which will climax on Friday.

He said that the sporting activities that will be competed in the weeklong event include lawn tennis, football, basket ball, volleyball, table tennis, scrabble among others.