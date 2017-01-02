Your pain’ll turn to gain, Tinubu tells Nigerians

By Emma Njoku

National leader the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the pain of the current economic recession will soon give way for better days.

The former Lagos state governor, who gave the assurance while congratulating Nigerians for witnessing the beginning of the new year, 2017, said the past year was of great challenges.

“The last year witnessed a lot of sacrifices on the path of Nigerians. The government of APC is mindful. It is the necessary pain before the gain. As we move into a new year the pains will ease off in certain areas as the policies and initiatives of the Buhari led government begin to yield needed relief and dividends,” he said in a statement issued from his media office.

Tinubu said “we have begun on a journey and a path of sacrifice not of our choosing, but brought upon us all because a few, chosen to lead, have led without vision, compunction or compassion.”

“Now that we have a leadership that is committed, focused and people oriented we must align to make Nigeria work. We are a people blessed by God and destined to be great. The path to greatness is often not smooth. But, I am confident Nigeria will arrive and fulfill her destiny,” Tinubu said.

He urged Nigerians to “pray and hope for a new county where feeding and shelter will not be a challenge and more of our people will find work to do.”