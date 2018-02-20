The Sun News
Home / Politics / Your N2bn mega rally waste, Kogi PDP tells Bello

Your N2bn mega rally waste, Kogi PDP tells Bello

— 20th February 2018

•Your allegations frivolous –Gov

Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Kogi State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has described the mega rally organised by Governor Yahaya Bello as a colossal waste of the state’s lean resources.

The PDP said the rally, which reportedly cost the state N2 billion at a time when salaries and pensions  are in the region of 22 months, was wicked, callous, inhuman and insensitive to the plight of Kogites.

“This rally has shown clearly that governor Yahaya Bello lacks the fear of God and does not understand the basic dynamics of governing a state.

“Bello’s spending of a whooping N2 billion tax payers fund to organise a rally that is of no significance to the lives and well-being of Kogi people is disheartening and a glaring show of man’s inhumanity against man.

In a statement signed by PDP’s Director Research and Documentation, Achadu Dickson, the party wondered why Bello would dole out N750, 000 per unit for mobilisation while council administrators were also directed to mobilise 1000 persons at N5,000 per person when INEC has not announced commencement of political activities.

The PDP described the purchase of vehicles, using tax payers money to distribute and fund an illegal state/party executive as “wickedness of the highest order when salaries of some workers in the state are still being owed…”

The party also said it was worrisome that Bello could hire a private jet for the APC National Chairman to attend the rally in Kogi state.

In his reaction, governor Yahaya Bello’s media aide,  Kingsley Fanwo described PDP allegations as “frivolous,” and urged the people to  disregard the statement.

The party said it was worrisome that a governor who is planning to sell off state assets to fund 2018 budget could hire a private jet for the APC National Chairman, to attend the ‘cash and carry ‘ jamboree in Kogi State.

The PDP also accused the governor of diverting two months Local Government Council allocation for the months of January and February 2018 to fund the jamboree in Lokoja at the expense of workers’ emoluments.

The PDP said  Governor Bello would certainly account for all the several billions he has collected on behalf of people of the state, as judgment day is soon to catch up with him.

The PDP calls on INEC to investigate the early campaign by Gov Bello and the APC, while it calls on the EFCC to probe into the allege spending of N2billion by the governor to organize a wasteful rally, when the governor cannot pay workers salaries, with infrastructure development lacking in the past two years of Gov Bello’s, since his assumption as appointed Governor.

In his reaction, governor Yahaya Bello media aide,  Kingsley Fanwo described PDP allegations as frivolous and urged kogi people to  disregard the statement.

