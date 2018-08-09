– The Sun News
Your defection to PDP a good omen, Kano govt. tells ex-dep. gov.
KANO

Your defection to PDP a good omen, Kano govt. tells ex-dep. gov.

9th August 2018

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State Government has explained that the defection of the immediate-past Deputy Governor of the state, Prof.  Hafiz Abubakar, to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was as an exercise that was long overdue, adding that his exit to the All Progressives Congress (APC) was a good omen.

The state government was reacting to the defection of the former deputy governor who  formally announced his defection to the PDP, on Tuesday.

A statement issued by Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, observed the event was an opportunity for the former deputy governor to  reveal to the world his three years of political betrayals of his office as the deputy governor of Kano State and the Commissioner for Education.

“To discernible minds, there is no doubt that the contents of the 9-page text of the press conference, painstakingly read out by Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, is not only laughable, but filled with ambiguity and confusion”, said the statement.

“For Prof. Hafiz to dissociate himself from his Chairmanship of the 2015 Kano Gubernatorial Transition Committee, the findings and pronouncements he made, is a clear indication that he no longer has a mind of his own.

READ ALSO: Herdsmen: FG to develop 4,000 hectares of rangeland

“Going by his acclaimed political pedigree, one would have expected that Prof. Hafiz had resigned his position long ago for what he described as, ‘political persecution and humiliation.”

The statement stressed further that, “it is kind enough of Prof. Hafiz to confirm that he was paid his entitlements even when he chose to abandon his service to the good people of Kano state and humanity.”

According to the statement, “There is no gainsaying the fact that Prof. Hafiz hurriedly left office in anticipation of a constitutional sledgehammer from Kano State House of Assembly, over his strong antagonism to policies of the State Government that have direct impact on the standard of living of the good people of Kano.”

 

 

 

 

 

